 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19663999 Edited 20 August 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Preparations for the upcoming expansion.
- Change the font in the loading component to display the "Loading" text also in russian language.
- Maximum unit selection for an army reduced to 4, as this is the maximum units allowed per location.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2967931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link