Update 1.1.0

- New Solo Challenge Mode Stage 1-10.

- New UI Chat Private and Public.

- Change

Gold Coin from 3 to 5

Silver Coin from 5 to 10

Random Tarot from 5 to unlimited

Upgrade Tarot from 10 to unlimited

- Fix Bug Main Game cannot ending.

- Fix Bug Main Game correct money from other team buildings.

- Building Mall has limit max money received(5k).

- Boss Billy Bear max Health Point is reduced.