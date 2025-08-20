Update 1.1.0
- New Solo Challenge Mode Stage 1-10.
- New UI Chat Private and Public.
- Change
Gold Coin from 3 to 5
Silver Coin from 5 to 10
Random Tarot from 5 to unlimited
Upgrade Tarot from 10 to unlimited
- Fix Bug Main Game cannot ending.
- Fix Bug Main Game correct money from other team buildings.
- Building Mall has limit max money received(5k).
- Boss Billy Bear max Health Point is reduced.
