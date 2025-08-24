 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19663883 Edited 24 August 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Launch Day Hooray!!!!

Many thanks to the wonderful Porch Tyrant team for all their hard work in this past month to make this project a success. For those that are unaware, this game is a portfolio project for a group of university students. We're all studying game design, engineering, writing, etc. in the hopes of making high quality games. It was certainly a wilder ride than this class normally has due to issues beyond our control. Though in the end it was a blast making our first real world product.

While our class which started this project has come to an end, this is not our final delivery. We have yet to finalize who will continue working on this project, but it will receive numerous updates for the foreseeable future.

Once again huge thanks to all our supporters and future players, we know it is Jank at the moment.

Sincerely,

Porch Tyrant Studios

