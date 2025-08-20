 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19663839 Edited 20 August 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Details:

7/30

  • Fixed an issue where construction points could not be found when building towers, wooden walls, and stone walls.

  • Fixed incorrect coordinates for objects in Story 5.

8/5

  • Fixed \[Story 6] mission issue with \[Build Market] and some script text.

  • Fixed incorrect resource coordinates in \[Story 7].

  • Added the ability to select multiple units continuously by holding the Ctrl key.

8/6

  • Fixed logic for units returning resources to buildings and collecting near designated buildings/resources.

  • Fixed some background images on the \[Map].

8/12

  • Added smoke effects when buildings are destroyed.

  • Fixed sound effects for chopping trees and mining gold.

8/13

  • Fixed physical attack calculations for Dragons and Golems (bonus damage against buildings).

  • Fixed roof sprite of thatched buildings.

  • Fixed some building sprites.

8/16

  • Fixed wooden and stone gates: pressing hotkey F can switch gate direction (front/side).

  • Fixed parts of the save system.

  • Fixed some building-related systems in multiplayer mode.

  • Fixed enemy wall-building logic in random campaigns.

8/17

  • Fixed detection error for unit passage when opening/closing wooden and stone gates.

8/19

  • Added corresponding building styles for stone walls.

  • Fixed building style matching for stone walls in some story missions.

8/20

  • Fixed construction logic in multiplayer mode (different wall styles).

  • Fixed opening theme song.

