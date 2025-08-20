Update Details:
7/30
Fixed an issue where construction points could not be found when building towers, wooden walls, and stone walls.
Fixed incorrect coordinates for objects in Story 5.
8/5
Fixed \[Story 6] mission issue with \[Build Market] and some script text.
Fixed incorrect resource coordinates in \[Story 7].
Added the ability to select multiple units continuously by holding the Ctrl key.
8/6
Fixed logic for units returning resources to buildings and collecting near designated buildings/resources.
Fixed some background images on the \[Map].
8/12
Added smoke effects when buildings are destroyed.
Fixed sound effects for chopping trees and mining gold.
8/13
Fixed physical attack calculations for Dragons and Golems (bonus damage against buildings).
Fixed roof sprite of thatched buildings.
Fixed some building sprites.
8/16
Fixed wooden and stone gates: pressing hotkey F can switch gate direction (front/side).
Fixed parts of the save system.
Fixed some building-related systems in multiplayer mode.
Fixed enemy wall-building logic in random campaigns.
8/17
Fixed detection error for unit passage when opening/closing wooden and stone gates.
8/19
Added corresponding building styles for stone walls.
Fixed building style matching for stone walls in some story missions.
8/20
Fixed construction logic in multiplayer mode (different wall styles).
Fixed opening theme song.
Changed files in this update