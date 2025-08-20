Increased Exp Level Range
Increased Quest Range
Removed Spells from Vendors
Increased Hard Hit Ability Damage and Added Stun
Increased Frost Kick Damage
Increased Double Slice Damage
Tripled Gator Meat Drop Percentage
Doubled Pestule Drop Rate
Fixed Fogbane Reaper Horn Drops
Fixed Tree Feller Damage and Swift Blades Damage
Fixed Crypt Floor Falling
Rebuilt Lighting in Woodland Commons
Self-Only Buffs Fixed for Recording Buffs
Quest Reward Notifications
Added Ability to Check Mob
New Update: 0.410, Released 8/20/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2265331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update