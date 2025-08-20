 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19663704 Edited 20 August 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Increased Exp Level Range
Increased Quest Range
Removed Spells from Vendors
Increased Hard Hit Ability Damage and Added Stun
Increased Frost Kick Damage
Increased Double Slice Damage
Tripled Gator Meat Drop Percentage
Doubled Pestule Drop Rate
Fixed Fogbane Reaper Horn Drops
Fixed Tree Feller Damage and Swift Blades Damage
Fixed Crypt Floor Falling
Rebuilt Lighting in Woodland Commons
Self-Only Buffs Fixed for Recording Buffs
Quest Reward Notifications
Added Ability to Check Mob

