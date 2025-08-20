 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19663679 Edited 20 August 2025 – 04:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, all!

This update aims to make the game make more sense. I made the hurtboxes and hitboxes more accurate to the animations that really change where the player is visually. In addition, I animated all of the hirelings that Laura summons and made their hitboxes and hurtboxes reflect their bodies. Previously, the hireling that would be summoned next was previewed through a fading black silhouette after the previous one was summoned or when the player would cycle to the next hireling. Now the silhouette is gone and replaced with an ever-present image seen on the bottom right of the players’ driver’s licenses. There are also some aesthetic changes, including a big combo display that appears beginning at x2 combo as well as more palettes for Laura.

Changelog:

  • Removed a hireling, redesigned a hireling, updated all of the hirelings’ data, and animated all of them

  • Added indication of what hireling each player playing Laura is currently selecting on the driver’s license

  • Hirelings leave behind their masks for a while before completely disappearing after leaving the stage

  • Fixed bug where players would redefine their ground

  • Added a combo tracker

  • Adjusted various hurtboxes and hitboxes to more accurately reflect the moves they were associated with

  • Increased parry hitstun time to three seconds

  • Added and removed palettes from Laura

  • Various minor aesthetic changes

  • Various minor bug fixes

Enjoy!

Alex

