Hello, all!



This update aims to make the game make more sense. I made the hurtboxes and hitboxes more accurate to the animations that really change where the player is visually. In addition, I animated all of the hirelings that Laura summons and made their hitboxes and hurtboxes reflect their bodies. Previously, the hireling that would be summoned next was previewed through a fading black silhouette after the previous one was summoned or when the player would cycle to the next hireling. Now the silhouette is gone and replaced with an ever-present image seen on the bottom right of the players’ driver’s licenses. There are also some aesthetic changes, including a big combo display that appears beginning at x2 combo as well as more palettes for Laura.



Changelog:

Removed a hireling, redesigned a hireling, updated all of the hirelings’ data, and animated all of them

Added indication of what hireling each player playing Laura is currently selecting on the driver’s license

Hirelings leave behind their masks for a while before completely disappearing after leaving the stage

Fixed bug where players would redefine their ground

Added a combo tracker

Adjusted various hurtboxes and hitboxes to more accurately reflect the moves they were associated with

Increased parry hitstun time to three seconds

Added and removed palettes from Laura

Various minor aesthetic changes

Various minor bug fixes

Enjoy!

Alex