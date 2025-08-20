- Fixed Wheeliebars rubbing in ground.
- Added Class Records. (Now able to be set offline as well)
- Added Track Records. (Now able to be set offline as well)
- Adjusted Medium Graphics setting to be less CPU needed.
- Fixed Engine Combo Text in Lane UI Boxes.
Update Notes v0.1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update