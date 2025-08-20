 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19663645 Edited 20 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Wheeliebars rubbing in ground.
  • Added Class Records. (Now able to be set offline as well)
  • Added Track Records. (Now able to be set offline as well)
  • Adjusted Medium Graphics setting to be less CPU needed.
  • Fixed Engine Combo Text in Lane UI Boxes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link