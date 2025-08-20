A much-requested feature, saving your game, is now available! This feature took a while to come about because the game was not initially written with saving sessions in mind, and so a good chunk of refactoring was required. That's all out of the way now, and here we are!

Profiles

On the title screen, to the left, you'll see a new button for Profiles. When you first start the game, a new profile will be created for your Steam username. You can add, rename and manage extra profiles for other players you may share the game with.

Each profile will store its own save games and local score file, so each player can resume their previous games and track their personal best scores.

If you delete a profile, then all of its data including saves and local scores will be deleted as well.

Game Saves

When you go to select a game mode (classic, survival, or arcade) if a save game file is detected you will be prompted if you would like to continue your save or start a new one. If you start a new game, your previous save will be overwritten for that game mode. Each game mode tracks its own save, so you can jump between them as you like but you can only have one active game per mode.

Steam Cloud

Steam Cloud has been enabled for the game and all of your profile data should be sync'd automatically when you start and exit the game. This will let you quit out of a game on your PC and pick it back up on your Steam Deck, and vice versa.

Achievement Balance

I've seen the chatter around achievements, and I hear you. The fruit matching achievements were way too grindy and looking at global achievement percentages the top survival achievements were just not being hit.

So, the match number have been nerfed dramatically, and Survival 15 and Survival 20 have been removed completely.

The hardest achievements like matching two watermelons and Pren's achievement are staying. They are difficult, and not many people have them, but the ones that do have earned them, so I won't be taking those away. I see them as true achievements, so congrats to those who have hit those goals.

Achievement Balance Changes

Cherries 1000 -> 1000 (no change)

Strawberries 1000 -> 500 (50% reduction)

Grapes 1000 -> 250 (75% reduction)

Mandarins 750 -> 125 (83% reduction)

Oranges 500 -> 50 (90% reduction)

Apples 350 -> 35 (90% reduction)

Lemons 250 -> 20 (92% reduction)

Peaches 150 -> 15 (90% reduction)

Pineapples 100 -> 10 (90% reduction)

Honeydews 50 -> 5 (90% reduction)

Watermelons 1 -> 1 (no change)

I hope these changes find you well and you continue to enjoy the game in your own way. Thank you for your continued support!