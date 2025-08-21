 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19663572 Edited 21 August 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Introducing irregular spheres! These special challenge runs can be unlocked by finding and extracting with coordinates in a run. So far there are 21 irregular spheres, including "Glass Dimension" in which all damage is an instant kill (including you), "Out of Touch" that makes enemies beyond a certain disance invulnerable, and a sphere in which you must escort a special friend!

ℹ️ The Steam playtest is closed, but anyone who signed up will still have access (for now). If you would like to play, please join our Discord and ask.

Highlights


🏓 Gameplay

  • Added irregular spheres.
  • Add new aura system to visualize range of effect for certain items, abilities and mods.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Lucky Coin item to target hazards.
  • Flying enemies can now fly over holes.
  • Grounded enemies can fall down holes when knocked back.


🗺️ Level Generation

  • Updated existing submaps to appear randomly as special floors in standard spheres.
  • Added 8 brand new special floors in addition to these also!
  • Fixed an extremely rare level generation softlock.
  • There is now a chance waves of enemies will block your exit on certain floors.
  • Added a new standard sphere with only 1 primary biome.
  • Updated level grid generations to be a little less noisy on average.


🖼️ Art

  • Added art for Reverse Gun.


✅ UI

  • Fix erroneous "out of stabilizers" message when unable to use stabilizer due to being on full health.
  • Show a hint to use a stabilizer when health drops below 40.
  • Add minimum duration to red bubbles above player head (out of ammo etc).
  • Improve feedback around reloading and out of ammo state. (Reported by @rhythmevan)
  • Fixed weapons not showing their ammunition in chests.
  • Fixed the Missions button being hidden.


🤖 Tech

  • Knockback forces are now also applied to ragdolls from the killing blow.
  • Reduced issue of character model misalignment after framerate hitches.


📚 Tutorialization

  • Fixed task completion issues relating to the exit and the ability tutorials.


Check out the full changelog.



Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.

-Chronosphere Team

