Hello comrades!



We’ve just deployed a major update across all three BOT.vinnik Soviet Championship titles (Early, Mid-Century, and Late USSR). Our grumpy mentor has been polished up, and the games are running smoother than ever.

Here’s what’s new:

🔊 New BOT.vinnik Reactions

We imported all the updated reactions straight from our upcoming game, BOT.VINNIK Chess Masters Academy. The professor now responds to your moves (whether brilliant or disastrous) with even sharper sarcasm and personality.

🖥️ Windowed Mode

No more being trapped in fullscreen! You can now freely toggle between fullscreen and windowed mode with a simple ALT + ENTER.

📈 Gameplay Flow Improvements

Clicking confusion begone! We clarified when clicks are actually needed to proceed.

🎨 Minor Visual Refinements

Subtle tweaks around the chessboard for a cleaner and sharper look.

🚀 New Splash Screen

Now featuring our updated Deep Green Games studio branding.

We’re thrilled to bring these improvements to the trilogy — and this is just a warm-up.

👉 Don’t forget to add BOT.VINNIK Chess Masters Academy to your wishlist! That’s where our sarcastic professor truly shines.