20 August 2025 Build 19663299 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A few months ago, I ported Cogs from a custom C++ engine I wrote in 2008 to Unity. That's made the game easier to maintain and also opened the doors to make it easier to localize to East-Asian languages. I'm happy to announce that today's build makes Cogs available in Chinese, Japanese and Korean and also fixes some of the text rendering bugs in Russian.

As always, feedback is appreciated! If you see bugs or bad translations, let me know by sending feedback to support@lazy8studios.com.

If you want to try a translation without changing the language at the operating system level, just type one of these cheat codes from the main menu:

  • English = "langen"
  • Chinese = "langzh"
  • Japanese = "langja"
  • Korean = "langko"
  • German = "langde"
  • Spanish = "langes"
  • French = "langfr"
  • Italian = "langit"
  • Dutch = "langnl"
  • Polish = "langpl"
  • Portuguese = "langpt"
  • Russian = "langru"

As part of this patch, I also made some minor improvements to shadows and added back more variety to the puzzle frames, which was accidentally dropped during the port to Unity earlier this year.

Happy puzzling!

Rob Jagnow
Founder, Lazy 8 Studios

