As always, feedback is appreciated! If you see bugs or bad translations, let me know by sending feedback to support@lazy8studios.com.
If you want to try a translation without changing the language at the operating system level, just type one of these cheat codes from the main menu:
- English = "langen"
- Chinese = "langzh"
- Japanese = "langja"
- Korean = "langko"
- German = "langde"
- Spanish = "langes"
- French = "langfr"
- Italian = "langit"
- Dutch = "langnl"
- Polish = "langpl"
- Portuguese = "langpt"
- Russian = "langru"
As part of this patch, I also made some minor improvements to shadows and added back more variety to the puzzle frames, which was accidentally dropped during the port to Unity earlier this year.
Happy puzzling!
Rob Jagnow
Founder, Lazy 8 Studios
Changed files in this update