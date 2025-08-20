 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19663178 Edited 20 August 2025 – 03:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
1. Added the "Auto Save" function, which automatically saves after battles, card draws, and other events.

2. Add purchase channels for "Equipment Gift Pack" and "Spirit Stone Gift Pack" in the event scene, and you can use gold coins to purchase optional gift packs.

3. Fixed the issue with the release of the "Frost and Fire" skill and adjusted the effect of the "Fire Punishment" skill.

4. Fixed the issue of abnormal size of the "Nine Heavenly Fairy" portrait.

5. Fixed the issue of display errors in the "co-worker" skill.

6. Fixed the issue of abnormal skill effects when using "Luan" as an enemy.

7. Fixed the issue of malfunctioning "Green Dragon" artifact and other buff effects.

