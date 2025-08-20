Balance Changes:

Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

Minor Changes:

In Ascended Mode the Gold Multiplier no longer shows as Infinity when there is no Gold Bonus. Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

Changed the 2nd and 12th weapon for Hina. Only the visuals and name were changed.

Sibyl’s Piercing Qatar now has shop/bestiary notifications if it has not been obtained yet. Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.