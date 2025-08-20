Balance Changes:
Ascended Mode’s bonus Stat Points/Level works properly now.
Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.
Minor Changes:
In Ascended Mode the Gold Multiplier no longer shows as Infinity when there is no Gold Bonus.
Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.
Changed the 2nd and 12th weapon for Hina. Only the visuals and name were changed.
Sibyl’s Piercing Qatar now has shop/bestiary notifications if it has not been obtained yet.
Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.
Sibyl can no longer move with any Menu open after she uses her Special for real this time.
Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.
Changed files in this update