20 August 2025 Build 19663024 Edited 20 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:

  • Ascended Mode’s bonus Stat Points/Level works properly now.

    • Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

Minor Changes:

  • In Ascended Mode the Gold Multiplier no longer shows as Infinity when there is no Gold Bonus.

    • Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

  • Changed the 2nd and 12th weapon for Hina. Only the visuals and name were changed.

  • Sibyl’s Piercing Qatar now has shop/bestiary notifications if it has not been obtained yet.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

  • Sibyl can no longer move with any Menu open after she uses her Special for real this time.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

