20 August 2025 Build 19663010 Edited 20 August 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where the description of the "Mocking Schoolgirl" card still displayed in Chinese under other languages.
2. Improved the description of the "Phone" card: instead of drawing cards directly, the system now randomly selects N cards from the deck for the player to choose from.
3. Optimized and adjusted the description text for Difficulty 5 mechanics.
4. Added a new hand display hint: cards that cannot be used due to insufficient HP will now have a red outline.
5. Added a new sound effect when using "Dao Fa Zi Ran" (The Way Follows Nature).

