1. Fixed an issue where the description of the "Mocking Schoolgirl" card still displayed in Chinese under other languages.

2. Improved the description of the "Phone" card: instead of drawing cards directly, the system now randomly selects N cards from the deck for the player to choose from.

3. Optimized and adjusted the description text for Difficulty 5 mechanics.

4. Added a new hand display hint: cards that cannot be used due to insufficient HP will now have a red outline.

5. Added a new sound effect when using "Dao Fa Zi Ran" (The Way Follows Nature).