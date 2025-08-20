1. Fixed an issue where the description of the "Mocking Schoolgirl" card still displayed in Chinese under other languages.
2. Improved the description of the "Phone" card: instead of drawing cards directly, the system now randomly selects N cards from the deck for the player to choose from.
3. Optimized and adjusted the description text for Difficulty 5 mechanics.
4. Added a new hand display hint: cards that cannot be used due to insufficient HP will now have a red outline.
5. Added a new sound effect when using "Dao Fa Zi Ran" (The Way Follows Nature).
Exorcism Agency - Version 1.0.6 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
