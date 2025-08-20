-Added a mini-game with rings in the city, in the future, as well as its achievement.
-Fixed a bug with the timer in multiplayer.
-Fixed a bug in multiplayer when selecting Jones when he's already there.
-You can now add multiple QR codes (if they're skins) without having to close the game, and you can even add QR codes in multiplayer.
-Added a mini-game with rings in the city, in the futureW
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update