20 August 2025 Build 19662902 Edited 20 August 2025 – 03:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added a mini-game with rings in the city, in the future, as well as its achievement.
-Fixed a bug with the timer in multiplayer.
-Fixed a bug in multiplayer when selecting Jones when he's already there.
-You can now add multiple QR codes (if they're skins) without having to close the game, and you can even add QR codes in multiplayer.

