20 August 2025 Build 19662853
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.0版本更新说明：

新增

1.萃取库

优化

1.调整伤害计算公式 造成的伤害=(面板攻击)*(技能系数+光环增伤+星石阵法增伤)*(装备增伤+珠宝增伤+天赋增伤+暴击增伤)*(辅助增伤)*(专精增伤)*(目标减伤)

2.提高萃取溶液的爆率

3.修复多余的元素穿透不增伤的BUG

4.修复珠宝成就无法完成的BUG

