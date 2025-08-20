v1.1.0版本更新说明：
新增
1.萃取库
优化
1.调整伤害计算公式 造成的伤害=(面板攻击)*(技能系数+光环增伤+星石阵法增伤)*(装备增伤+珠宝增伤+天赋增伤+暴击增伤)*(辅助增伤)*(专精增伤)*(目标减伤)
2.提高萃取溶液的爆率
3.修复多余的元素穿透不增伤的BUG
4.修复珠宝成就无法完成的BUG
