Features
- Added a highlight to the controls menu to groups that share a key binding.
- Updated the appearance of the vital bars to be more readable.
- Added a side swap hotkey to controller inventory button options.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the WS02 Reaper looking weird when held in a left-side arm.
- Fixed two-handed weapon control groups sometimes being improperly named.
- Fixed an awkwardly offset firing point on the GB01 Torrent.
- Fixed the CM02/U Ultra Claymore dealing zero damage with its overhead attack.
- Fixed the blunt side combo attack of the AX02 Gemini Axe not being able to use its second swing.
- Fixed errors with inventory operations after cancelling a split move.
- Fixed shadows not appearing on certain buildings.
