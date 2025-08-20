 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19662705 Edited 20 August 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
1.6.2

Features

  • Added a highlight to the controls menu to groups that share a key binding.
  • Updated the appearance of the vital bars to be more readable.
  • Added a side swap hotkey to controller inventory button options.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the WS02 Reaper looking weird when held in a left-side arm.
  • Fixed two-handed weapon control groups sometimes being improperly named.
  • Fixed an awkwardly offset firing point on the GB01 Torrent.
  • Fixed the CM02/U Ultra Claymore dealing zero damage with its overhead attack.
  • Fixed the blunt side combo attack of the AX02 Gemini Axe not being able to use its second swing.
  • Fixed errors with inventory operations after cancelling a split move.
  • Fixed shadows not appearing on certain buildings.

