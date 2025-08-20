 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19662703 Edited 20 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features


  1. New Quality Setting – Very Low: Added a "Very Low" option to improve compatibility with more devices. Quality settings are now selectable from a dropdown for easier switching.

  2. Disable Chat Option: This feature turns off the chat feature just for you. Incoming messages and type-to-chat functions will be disabled. This can be toggled in the lobby-type selection menu before entering a Cozy Cove lobby.


Changes and Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the petting function was unavailable in Desktop Mode.
  • Fixed a bug where the Equipped List in the Pet Customization menu did not update when switching between presets. The item counter now also updates correctly.
  • Playground fish are now better at noticing when a float lands nearby.
  • Fixed an issue where pets would not cast their rod after resuming fishing when the first Pomodoro timer ended.
  • Fixed Gyoza’s casting animation, which was playing incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where pets would not return to their fishing animation after being petted on the Fishing Boat in Desktop Mode.
  • Fixed fishing rods in Desktop Fishing not disappearing once pets were done.
  • Fixed an error with the Bold Sofa decor item’s material.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on Desktop Fishing after catching a goldfish.
  • Fixed being stuck in aim cam if a player aimed while boarding the boat.
  • Removed invisible colliders on the dock.
  • Updated the Sun Fish trophy icon.
  • The text chat input field now correctly deselects when a fish is hooked.
  • Fixed an issue where a player’s fishing float would remain in the water if they disconnected.
  • Fixed the fishing bar not hiding away or resetting its position after successfully catching a fish.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2366061
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2366062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link