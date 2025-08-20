New Features
- New Quality Setting – Very Low: Added a "Very Low" option to improve compatibility with more devices. Quality settings are now selectable from a dropdown for easier switching.
- Disable Chat Option: This feature turns off the chat feature just for you. Incoming messages and type-to-chat functions will be disabled. This can be toggled in the lobby-type selection menu before entering a Cozy Cove lobby.
Changes and Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the petting function was unavailable in Desktop Mode.
- Fixed a bug where the Equipped List in the Pet Customization menu did not update when switching between presets. The item counter now also updates correctly.
- Playground fish are now better at noticing when a float lands nearby.
- Fixed an issue where pets would not cast their rod after resuming fishing when the first Pomodoro timer ended.
- Fixed Gyoza’s casting animation, which was playing incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where pets would not return to their fishing animation after being petted on the Fishing Boat in Desktop Mode.
- Fixed fishing rods in Desktop Fishing not disappearing once pets were done.
- Fixed an error with the Bold Sofa decor item’s material.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on Desktop Fishing after catching a goldfish.
- Fixed being stuck in aim cam if a player aimed while boarding the boat.
- Removed invisible colliders on the dock.
- Updated the Sun Fish trophy icon.
- The text chat input field now correctly deselects when a fish is hooked.
- Fixed an issue where a player’s fishing float would remain in the water if they disconnected.
- Fixed the fishing bar not hiding away or resetting its position after successfully catching a fish.
Changed files in this update