20 August 2025 Build 19662696 Edited 20 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone! Josh here! 👋

Achievements seem to be working for everyone now! I'm SO happy to hear that. 🎉

But what if you earned achievements while they were broken? Did you miss out? 😰

I just pushed a little patch that will check for any "one time" achievements (ie, becoming best friends with someone, buying an animal, upgrading your house, etc) and retroactively give you the achievements when you load your save!

(Some achievements, like attending festivals or finding a rainbow gem, don't have any kind of permanent flags, so you'll have to earn those the old fashioned way unfortunately.)

ALSO, the mine slimes will sit still when you pause the game! So no more ambushes while you're sorting through your inventory.

Both of these were suggestions from the community, by the way. So keep 'em coming! 💡

Lots of love,
Josh ❤️

