Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!
Please see here for the Decoder rates.
- Nightmare Teddy Terror Returns for the Summer! (8/20 - 9/3)
- [Upgrade Event] M134 Predator Returns! (8/20 - 11/26)
- [Hero Classic] They Have Returned...! (8/20 - 9/3)
- Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory (8/20 - 9/3)
- [Hero Classic] CP Challenge! Attendance Event (8/20 - 9/3)
- [Hero Classic] CP Challenge! Play Event (8/20 - 9/3)
---------- Details ----------
Update Information
Nightmare Teddy Terror Returns for the Summer! (8/20 - 9/3)
- Annihilated: Nightmare Key Giveaway
- Log in during the event: Nightmare Key (1 Day)
- Can only be claimed once per day per account.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Obtain a Reward Box that is dropped by the Teddy Terror Boss on Hard difficulty or higher.
- You will have a chance to receive one of these items
- Cousteau (Permanent/Bound)
- Hauteclere (Permanent/Bound)
- Lightning Fury (Permanent/Bound)
- Whip Sword (Permanent/Bound)
- Cousteau (15 Days/Bound)
- Hauteclere (15 Days/Bound)
- Lightning Fury (15 Days/Bound)
- Whip Sword (15 Days/Bound)
- 1000 Mileage Coupon x1
- 500 Mileage Coupon x1
- 300 Mileage Coupon x1
- 100 Mileage Coupon x1
- Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x5
- Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x1
- Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x1
- Dehancement Material Parts Rate Box x1
- 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- Exploration Level Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- Rare Decoder x3
- Unique Decoder x2
- Dehancement Material Parts Rate Box Contents
- You will have a chance to receive one of these items
- Damage -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10
- Weight -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10
- Accuracy -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10
- Fire Rate -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10
- Recoil -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10
- Ammo -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10
- The Reward Box can be earned up to 3 times a day.
- Only rooms with 3+ players count toward the event.
- You will have a chance to receive one of these items
- Cumulative Rewards
- Additional rewards are given based on the number of reward boxes obtained after defeating the Teddy Terror
- 6 Reward Boxes: Rare Decoder x3
- 9 Reward Boxes: Unique Decoder x3
- 15 Reward Boxes: Class Decoder x3
- 21 Reward Boxes: Transcendence Decoder x3
- 25 Reward Boxes: Heart Emoji Spray - Teddy Terror (100 Days)
- 27 Reward Boxes: Class Decoder x5
- 30 Reward Boxes: Transcendence Decoder x6
- Can only be obtained once per account.
[Upgrade Event] M134 Predator Returns! (8/20 - 11/26)Complete the final form of M134 Predator with your own two hands, once again, in 2025! Obtain the [ZHC] M134 Minigun (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange, and participate in the Upgrade Event.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon reaching 2025 Upgrade Kill Points with [ZHC] M134 Minigun (Permanent)
- [ZHC] M134 Predator (Permanent) x1 (once per account)
- Upgrade Kill Points Obtained
- Human Kills: 5 points (Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch)
- Zombie Kill: 10 points (Zombie Escape) / 15 points (Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Zombie Evolution, Zombie Hero Classic)
- Bot Kill: 1 point (Zombie Scenario, Deathmatch (AI), Team Deathmatch (AI), Zombie (AI) / 5 points (Original Mode (AI))
- Notice
- You can participate in this event while playing in a room with 3 or more players.
- Only the survivors with a [ZHC] M134 Minigun (Permanent) can participate in this event.
- The non-[ZHC] version of M134 Minigun (Permanent) is not eligible for the event.
- You can get the [ZHC] M134 Minigun (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange.
- The weapons of the previous stages are retained after the upgrade.
- Upgrade rewards can be obtained only once per account.
[Hero Classic] They Have Returned...! (8/20 - 9/3)To celebrate the launch of Zombie Hero Classic, SKULL series, and Zombie items will be given upon first log-in.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon your first login to the game during the event period, you will receive all of the following items (once per account):
- [ZHC] SKULL-1 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-3 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-5 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-7 (3 Days)
- [ZHC] SKULL-11 (3 Days)
- WA2000 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- SL8 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- Winchester M1887 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- MG3 Gold Edition (3 Days)
- Notice
- The ZHC-exclusive rewards are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage.
Counter Exchange (Extra): Survivor's Armory (8/20 - 9/3)CP earned in any Zombie Mode! You can now earn CP from not just Zombie Hero Classic, but any Zombie Mode! Get CP for just playing, and exchange them for your desired rewards at the Counter Exchange!
- Changes to the Seasonal Rewards
- Daily Exchange Limit: none
- Price (CP)/Unlock Requirements (Total CP)/Seasonal Rewards/Exchange Limits
- 5 / 30 / Ladder Spray (Permanent) / 1
- 5 / 30 / Host Zombie Spray (Permanent) / 1
- 5 / 160 / 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1 / 1
- 2 / 170 / 1000 Mileage Coupon x1 / 5
- How to Participate
- Earn 2 CP for every 10 Kill Points from zombie kills or assists as a human, or infections as a zombie (except bots) in Zombie (+Zombie Hero Classic) Mode (up to 10 CP per day).
- Earn 1 CP for every 5 minutes of in-game playtime (up to 5 CP per day)
- How to Earn Kill Points
- Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)
- Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)
- Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)
- Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points
- Notice
- You can earn up to 15 CP a day.
- Daily Missions reset every day at midnight.
- You can earn playtime in all modes, including Studio Mode.
- Besides playtime, in-game missions do not count toward participation in Studio Mode.
- Only rooms with 3+ players count toward the event.
- Autohunt kills are excluded regardless of mode.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterward.
- CP is removed when the event ends.
- All unused First Battlefield Memory Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 9/3.
- If you have already obtained 15 CP before the 8/20 maintenance, you cannot obtain 15 CP again on the day of maintenance.
[Hero Classic] CP Challenge! Attendance Event (8/20 - 9/3)You can obtain additional CP by completing attendance missions!
- Conditions/Rewards
- 1-Day Total Attendance: 5 CP
- 3-Day Total Attendance: 10 CP
- 5-Day Total Attendance: 15 CP
- 7-Day Total Attendance: 20 CP
- Notice
- You can earn up to 50 CP during the event.
- Cumulative Attendance: Consecutive attendance is not necessary. The attendance count does not reset after obtaining the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance reward. (If you claim the 3-Day Cumulative Attendance rewards, you are eligible to achieve 5-Day Cumulative Attendance by checking in for 2 more days)
- CP is removed when the event ends.
[Hero Classic] CP Challenge! Play Event (8/20 - 9/3)You can obtain additional CP by completing play missions!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon reaching 100 Kill Points with [ZHC] M134 Minigun (Permanent): 50 CP
- Upgrade Kill Points Obtained
- Human Kills: 5 points (Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch)
- Zombie Kill: 10 points (Zombie Escape) / 15 points (Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Zombie Evolution, Zombie Hero Classic)
- Bot Kill: 1 point (Zombie Scenario, Deathmatch (AI), Team Deathmatch (AI), Zombie (AI) / 5 points (Original Mode (AI))
- Notice
- You can participate in this event while playing in a room with 3 or more players.
- Only the survivors with a [ZHC] M134 Minigun (Permanent) can participate in this event.
- The non-[ZHC] version of M134 Minigun (Permanent) is not eligible for the event.
- You can get the [ZHC] M134 Minigun (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/273110/view/539987488382386554
Other Information
- Added a Change Shot ON/OFF setting to Zombie Hero mode
Changed files in this update