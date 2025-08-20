Dear Stylists,

In order to provide a better gaming experience, we've recently implemented optimizations, adjustments, and bug fixes to the game. Thank you for your understanding and support. We wish you a pleasant journey in Miraland!

★Fixed Issues & Optimizations★

■ August 19, 2025 Updates

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where stylists using Steam Deck OLED could not launch the game properly under certain conditions.

※ Instructions for stylists using Steam Deck: After updating, ensure your Steam Deck (LCD/OLED) runs SteamOS version 3.7.8 or higher (latest 3.7.13 recommended) to access the game.

● Fixed an issue where the hand Eureka from the \[Moon Lotus] set flickered abnormally while riding paper kites under certain conditions.

■ August 15, 2025 Updates

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Following the Version 1.8 update, an issue occurred where the evolution of the 4-star outfit \[Lotus Heart] into \[Lotus Heart: Longing] involved abnormal material consumption. For accounts affected by this issue, we carried out an online update on August 14, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC-7) to restore the relevant account data. For restoration details, please see the Notice on the Resolution Plan for the "Lotus Heart" Evolution Issue.

■ August 14, 2025 Updates

★ Optimizations ★

● Added bubble dialogue text for NPCs singing nursery rhymes in certain areas of \[Danqing Island].

★ Fixed Issues ★

※ Stylists who cleared Level I of \[Danqing Trails] pre-fix but received no rewards can re-log in post-update to claim them.

※ Stylists who were unable to complete the \[Journey Back to Loong Pagoda] achievement pre-fix can re-enter the pagoda post-update to trigger completion.

● Fixed an issue where the \[Scroll of Splendor: Purification] ability occasionally missed \[Competitive Belt] targets under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where the duo dance ability of \[Crimson Feather] malfunctioned under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where outfits displayed abnormally when using specific photo poses in the open world under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Nikki's model glitched while wearing certain outfits under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where ground textures appeared abnormal in certain places on "Loong Peak" under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Nikki behaved abnormally in quest dialogues with the NPC after the Five-in-A-Row game under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where dye colors displayed inconsistently between the long and short variants of some outfits after Evolution stage III under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where the open-world chat channel disappeared after joining another player's co-op world from solo-co-op mode.

● Fixed an issue where daily dialogues with the \[Fluffy Waltz Dodobear] NPC in \[Breezy Meadow] appeared blank under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where level names didn't switch languages in pop-ups after changing language settings mid-\[Realm Challenge].

● Fixed some text translation errors.

■ August 8, 2025 Updates

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where stylists occasionally experienced collision anomalies in certain areas of "Danqing Island" and "Danqing Realm" under certain conditions.

■ August 7, 2025 Updates

★ Optimizations ★

● Optimized the timing of Miss Bai's appearance: After completing the exclusive quest "New Blossoms on Old Branches," stylists may encounter Miss Bai near Loong Pagoda. Henceforth, she will reside permanently on Danqing Island.

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where the \[Momo's Cloak: Danqing] could be crafted multiple times under certain conditions.

※ For stylists who crafted a second \[Momo's Cloak: Danqing] before this fix: We will perform data corrections within 2 business days to return materials used for crafting the second \[Momo's Cloak: Danqing] and deduct the duplicate \[Momo's Cloak: Danqing].

● Fixed an issue where unobtained Starlit Crystals and Ethereal Stars failed to highlight after ringing the Starbell in the Sea of Stars under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where some \[Whim Jades] couldn't be collected in the "Ink to Jade" gameplay mode under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where stylists experienced combat glitches during the \[Inkshade: Painting Loong] boss battle under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where batch-saving failed when applying dye to certain hair pieces under certain conditions.

■ August 6, 2025 Updates

★ Optimizations ★

● Optimized the \[Cliffside Walkway] section in \[Serpentine Ruins]. After the update, camera control will be disabled during this section for smoother navigation.

● Optimized pop-ups for \[Starlit Crystals]: When \[Ethereal Stars] reaches its cap, conversion pop-ups for \[Starlit Crystals] will now consolidate into a single pop-up.

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where the achievement \[Journey Back to Loong Pagoda] could not be completed.

※ Affected Stylists: For players who triggered this issue pre-fix, achievement completion status will be resolved in a future update. Watch for official announcements.

● Fixed an issue where Nikki's ink outlines appeared distorted during special dance moves in \[Danqing Island].

● Fixed an issue where the decoration \[Floral Rain] was missing visual effects.

● Fixed an issue where waterfalls displayed incorrectly in \[Aroma Cave] of Danqing Island.

● Fixed an issue where dye effects appeared abnormal on certain outfits.

● Fixed an issue where Nikki's position glitched when restoring items with the Danqing ability in the \[Red Ribbons Tied, Hearts Aligned] quest.

● Fixed an issue where Nikki would float abnormally when holding the Starbell during decoration interactions under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Nikki floated mid-air after exiting the \[Realm of Eureka] under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where projections' instruments failed to disappear under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where abnormal visual effects occurred when using the \[Roaming Loong] ability in co-op under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where effects of holding the dash button triggered incorrectly during the \[Special Dash Stance] of the \[Scroll of Splendor: Purification] ability under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where consecutive-purification intervals malfunctioned when using \[Default: Purification] or \[Lullaby: Purification] with certain aromas equipped under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where reward notifications failed to appear after drawing in the \[Fortune Sticks] event under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where required quest items weren't provided in the \[A Mysterious Resident of the Bamboo Grove] quest under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where the NPC \[Jin Ziyan] vanished during the \[The Sorrow Beneath Yin Yuan] quest dialogues under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Momo respawned in wrong locations during \[Swordsmith Ruins] challenges under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Momo behaved abnormally during the fight against \[Inkshade: Painting Loong] under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Whim Jades displayed incorrectly in \[Danqing Island]'s "Little Big Whimstar Challenges" under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where crates were missing in certain Curio Domains on \[Danqing Island] under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where some Whimfin couldn't be caught in \[Danqing Island] under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where rock collision effects malfunctioned in \[Danqing Island] under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where the \[Custom Looks] for Ability Outfits failed to take effect in the open world under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Level I of \[Danqing Trails] couldn't be completed under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where charged purification attacks faced wrong directions in \[Danqing Trails] levels under certain conditions.

● Fixed some text translation errors.

■ August 4, 2025 Updates

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where stylists were unable to complete the \[Find Fragrance: Petal Fragrance] and \[Find Fragrance: Rain Chill] quests under certain conditions.

※Stylists who met quest requirements before the fix but couldn't complete them can re-login after the update to finish the quests and claim rewards.

■ August 2, 2025 Updates

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where the quest Fifteen Years, Echoes of Wishes could become blocked due to being unable to talk to the NPC under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where the boss in Realm of Breakthrough could disappear unexpectedly under certain conditions.

● Fixed occasional control issues when steering the raft.

● Fixed an issue where overlapping UI elements could appear when retrieving the pole after idling on the bamboo raft for a period of time.

● Fixed a display issue with the Dreamy Blossom socks under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where dye effects on the Cold Jade outfit did not display correctly under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where some quests in the Events interface could not be tracked while in co-op mode.

● Fixed a display issue with certain NPC dialogue texts under specific conditions.

● Fixed several translation errors in the text.

■ July 31, 2025 Updates

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where \[Co-op Invitation] failed to navigate from the co-op invite pop-up to the settings screen during the Small for Big Whimstar Challenge under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where a crate triggering a Chasing Whim Jade Challenge on \[Danqing Island] respawned repeatedly under certain conditions. Total Jade count remains unaffected.

● Fixed an issue where activating the \[Scroll of Splendor: Purification] ability caused partial UI disappearance under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where UI elements overlapped when opening the sidebar while rafting under certain conditions.

● Fixed missing rowing animations for the invited stylists during co-op rafting.

● Fixed an issue where controller inputs conflicted between Warp Orb placement and function panel buttons during the \[Roaming Loong] ability under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where, while using the \[Roaming Loong] ability, reclaiming certain decorations beyond maximum distance during Loong ride caused stylists to fall abruptly under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where lingering physical collision models for vegetation/rocks at medium/low graphics settings caused occasional character collisions under certain conditions.

● Fixed incorrect makeup collection progress in the \[Compendium] where certain makeup pieces gained from outfit evolution were erroneously counted into the \[Limited Resonance] and \[Season] categories.

● Fixed an issue where there could be a discrepancy between the actual and displayed time of styling challenges under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where Nikki's mouth exhibited slight deformation in the Wardrobe interface under certain conditions.

● Fixed some text translation errors.

■ July 30, 2025 Updates

★ Fixed Issues ★

● Fixed an issue where the white Loong would flip abnormally during vertical flight when using the \[Roaming Loong] ability.

● Fixed an issue where weather effects were incorrect in some main story cutscenes.

● Fixed an issue in the \[Creature Compendium] where Pouch Grass and Rouge Lotus displayed abnormally.

● Fixed an issue where some dress hems would jitter abnormally.

● Fixed an issue in the \[Compendium] where makeup obtained from certain outfit evolutions was incorrectly counted toward compendium rating and collection progress.

※ Any points incorrectly counted before the fix will be deducted during the next rating evaluation.

● Fixed an issue where the paintings in the Sea of Stars could not be entered under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where the NPC \[Liu Xiaozhi] appeared in an incorrect position under certain conditions.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, images in the \[Color Lookbook] displayed abnormally.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, certain outfits displayed abnormally when worn.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the rear seat interaction button for \[Koi Boat] and \[Whim Pedals: Tandem] failed to display.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, using the \[Scroll of Splendor: Purification] ability caused the scroll to get stuck.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, logging out in the Memory Realm before the update would cause resource loading to freeze at 40% after the update.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, players would continuously fall into deep water and die after the update.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the Fan Egret would disappear mid-flight.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the battle stage during the fight with \[Masque Phantom] would reset abnormally.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, dye effects displayed incorrectly when switching styles in the Wardrobe.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the Dew of Inspiration displayed abnormally when ringing the Starbell.

● Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, markers displayed abnormally when tracking collectibles on Danqing Island.

● Fixed instances of text translation issues.