This week brings a new set of shiny, Composite Signs craftable at T4, which expands our catalogue of ways to organise label your base.
We’ve also got some bug fixes to splines, which thanks to user reports we were able to track down and eliminate some common long standing issues.
We also briefly mention some more improvements to splines coming to them next week.
Notable Improvements:
- Fixed an issue in which you could gain a permanent wet / slow debuff when logging off while standing in water
- Fixed world boss respawn timers showing negative values on Open World prospects in some cases
- Added additional spline and network information - displayed on the escape menu
- Fixed the Cat Trophies displaying the incorrect cat colour when placed
This Week: Composite Signs
This week, we’re launching a sleek new set of Composite Signs—designed exclusively on the Fabricator—for you to elevate your labeling game. Crafted from a blend of Composites, Aluminum, and Epoxy, these four additions bring a modern, high-tech aesthetic to the timeless need of identifying and organizing your gear.
You’ll find these Composite Signs conveniently placed within your tech tree at Tier 4, now unlocked at level 30 on the path toward advanced manufacturing and automation. With electricity, hydroponics, and high-tier tools already in play at this stage, these signs seamlessly complement your growing arsenal of smart solutions.
Ready to show off your designs? We’d love to see how you incorporate these high-tech labels into your builds—share your creations in our community Discord, and inspire others with your innovation and flair!
This week: Spline & Network Fixes
A reproducible bug was recently identified that caused spline networks to break, particularly affecting large, complex setups. Previously, users often deleted all splines as a last-resort workaround. However, this issue turned out to be far more specific and much easier to resolve.
The first problem occurred when splitting a spline: although both visual endpoints were recreated correctly, one of the underlying data connections failed to reinstantiate. This disconnect caused the network to break unexpectedly. We have since updated the logic to ensure that all data connections are preserved when a spline is split, restoring functionality as intended.
A second, related issue was that endpoint nodes did not reposition correctly after splitting, leading to misaligned visuals and confusion about the spline’s behavior. We addressed this by refining the node-placement logic so that, post-split, the visual endpoints and underlying data stay perfectly aligned—ensuring both clarity and consistency in the spline network.
We will continue to fix issues and bugs with this system as we identify them so please continue to report bugs as they help us track these things down.
This Week: More Spline Improvements
Next week, we are continuing our improvements to splines and networks, specifically with the addition of a long requested feature to do with placement. Check out next weeks patch for more details.
Changelog v2.3.5.141257
New Content
Details
- Unlocking Composite Sign, Talent and Recipe
- Fixed composite wall sign clipping into walls when placed
Fixed
Details
- Fix several UX issues with Editor Weatherman. Now supports narrow vertical layout without overlapping elements. Remove unhooked/obsolete logic. Default to Forest atmo. Tidied BP
- Flip requirements to unlock Wood Wall and Wood Gate fortifications on Blueprint tech tree as they were backwards
- Fix Orange/Black cat trophy setups being incorrect
- Removing Incorrect Item Icons
- Fixed issue where player could be left with a permanent wet/slow debuff if they logged off while standing in swamp water
- Did a pass on all modifier states, turning of saving for many that were permanent
- Added some extra DT validation to prevent further cases of permanent modifiers not being removed
- Fix erroneous pixels in Prometheus Biome texture creating unmapped GT data. Fix BiomeName texture to reflect current biomes. Fix Fishing setup to account for Ashlands and IceSheet masked areas but was never updated in the DT. Fix DT validation being manual array number defines rather than looking up the actual data from the GT asset and comparing properly
- Fixed an issue where some hostile creatures weren't attempting to break through buildings to get to their targets
- Added inverted meshes for the left and right angled Glass Wall pieces, with correct placement of crossframes
- Reverted change that made the maximum health stat visible on item tooltips
- Added fix for world boss respawn timers showing negative values on Open World prospects
- Added extra debug logging to track down issue with negative value boss respawn timers
- Fixed Issue where spline could previously be connected, but lose logical connection, if the connection point was positioned immediately before a spline mesh segment which was deleted
- Fixed several cases where spline nodes would inappropriately stay at 0,0 when connecting to an existing spline which had a node at the location
- Spline hologram placement now shows spline node position correctly, instead of leaving it at 0,0
- Only newly placed splines will benefit from these fixes
Future Content
Details
- Fixed orientation of APEX meshes for Curved Angled Concrete Walls, tested and fixed DM material assignments in various curved/diagonal BPs
- Irradiated prospector death and flinch adjustments and other tweaks
- Added hazmat suit armor set textures, materials and first pass sk meshes
- Added the skeletal meshs for the additional tail variations of the sulfur worms. Updated the Club tail varation to use the cave worm rig instead of the sciorpion tail
- Cobalt breakable var 1 and 2 textures and materials
- Adding New Truffle Recipe Icons
- Adding New Garlic Recipe Icons
- Adding New Prickly Pear Recipe Icons
- Adding New Agave Recipe Icons
- Adding New Onion Recipe Icons
- Adding new MissionNPC Data table
- Adding new MissionNPC Recorder Component to store Mission NPC Setup
- Updating all previous NPC's to have correct storage for the new recorder component
- Fixing Redirectors in Missions and NPC Folders
- Update misc tooling, mainly to fix compiles after exposed pin structure was updated
- Enabled root montion on the Reaver locomation animations
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Elysium - cliff placement and landscape sculpting to reshape impassable slopes in NW volcanic, red quad
- updated textures for hazmat suit armor and fixed up redirectors
- Swapped to the correct textures in the sulfur worm pincer tail material
- Added first pass 1st person sk mesh for hazmat suit armor
- Saving a second time to fix the build error
- Adjusting Text on SM_Meta_Uranium as the proper material is missing
- Adding Nailgun Recipe for Crafting and Testing
- Brief Setup of Nailgun
- Setting up Manafacturer with Item Icon, fixed highlighting so it highlights the entire mesh, fixed Processing so it requires electricity and fixed deployable preview mesh
- Adding Uranium as a spawn option for meta deposits
- Added dialogue entries for DH story mission 0 and 1
- Cliff, Landscape and Voxel Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Added first implementation of chainsaw
- FocusableBehaviour now has functions that can be used to override idle/focus animations at runtime
- Fixed two instances where client was attempting to add stats to BP_TreeBase
- Fixed issue where CF_TimeScale could crash game if added to cheats toml
- Fixed formatting of some new creatures stats in VirtualStats.cpp
- Adding new curves for DH combat music to be more suitable. Adjustments to DH combat music timing etc
- Added materials and textures for a desert colour variant of the raptor
- Retargeted the bear attack animations to the Orka rig
- Elysium - cliff and macro placement, landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Elysium - test placement of uranium and oil nodes in desert and NW volcanic
- Statify flame damage radius for flame throwers. Change the way flame state is replicated to clients for turrets
- WIP Radiation postprocess and Niagara FX for testing on character
- Adding slinker idle audio, event and data table setup
- Added new health/melee damage curves for new DH creatures
- updated BP_Mission_NPC_DH_Victor (removed unnecessary references)
- Added idle/attack montages for reaver. Increased attack range. Removed debugging circles from the chew jump. Fixed raptor physics asset from limbs falling into itself
- Add splines to pause screen info counts (gameplayconfig hides if recommended is zero)
- Added first pass NPC victor sk meshes, materials and textures and updated BP_Mission_NPC_DH_Victor
- Added icon for Bull trophy. Fixed Meshable data (cannot use 'generic' rows for deployables that require icons, the IconEditor doesn't support this)
- Added ability for tesla to damage creatures in its path and ignores anything behind obstructions
- Fix 'Robust Explorer' talent shows no stat info. Fix beacons with no name show 'None' in all languages (map popup and name UI)
- Disabled collision on mission markers in ELY
- Elysium - cliff and macro placement, landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, yellow quad
- Updating Mission Selection so that Elysium Operations can be selected both on and off planet
- ELY2 - Setting up Talents / Rewards / Preview Objectives / Briefing etc
- ELY2 - Adding Quest Steps & Objectives to Implement
- ELY1 - Adding Icon for Map Item
- ELY1 - Fixing makeshift radio amplifier edge cases and allowing rerunning of placement quests
- ELY1 - Cleaning of objective text to use proper units and display more verbose errors
- ELY1 - Fixed Drone Spawning during Defense Event
- Adding Flamethrower Turret Icon
- Adding Banana Bread Item / Modifier Icon
- First pass for Tesla coil gameplay. Single target + VFX
- Hooking up new food icons to the modifiers table
- ELY1 - Fixing Parent Quest so full quest can now be played instead of just the second half
- Reveting Cheats.toml script as it effects everyone when playing in editor
- Wire visuals, sounds and damage for flamethrower turrent. Ammo inventory/consumption not yet implemented
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Turn off collision on the flame thrower turret muzzle (only) so wovles etc. don't go for a ride
- Uranium Pickup audio and data table setup
- Added Stomper and Stomper Matriarch art assets
- DH Creatures - Added spawn/damage/resistance stats and applied them to the relevant DTs. Added Raptor Corpse
- Elysium - cliff placement and landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Changed Refined Oil Recipe Icon Colour
- Small balance adjustments made to charging station to accomodate for multiple wall charging stations
- Adding t5 manufacturing unit crafted audio. Crafting audio data setup and processor recipes audio tags added
- Removed temp anims from root content directory
- Added first pass nailgun behaviour implementation
- Added proper inverted Glass_Wall_Angle meshes, with trim removed. Also created proper shadow geo for numerous glass buildables, as well as removed unessessary LODs from the shadow geo assets
- Updated Hazmat suit armor set sk meshes and D_Armour
- Fixed material bug for MetaDeposit_Uranium
- Added Radiation Protection Module Icon
- Updated meshes for BLD_RoofPeak_CapEnd to remove trim piece
- Slinker flinch and death audio events and setup
- Added altenative materials and textures for the swamp variant of the hopping creature. Updated existing hopping creature material to use subsurface scattering
- Quick Setup of Correct regions for the voxel distribution on Elysium
- ELY1 - NPC Speech based on session flags now setup correctly
- ELY1 - NPC replication now occuring correctly on clients
- ELY1 - Mo / Theo / Victor / Iris have had thier locations adjusted and are now different colours with correct setup / hightlight / names etc
- ELY1 - Adding Last missions steps so mission is now completeable
- ELY1 - Mo / Theo / Victor / Iris now spawn at eden and can be talked to
- ELY1 - Removed Mission steps for returning equipment as it seemed unnessessary
- Added common quest for checking for a quest flag
- ELY1 - Adding Mo, Victor, Theo & Iris BPs
- ELY1 - Setting up new NPC Speakers and Initial lines for various stats of mission in ELY1
- ELY1 - Adding new session flags to persist between missions
- Adding New Module to the Workshop for Radiation Protection
- Setting up Basic AI Spawn Maps for the Elysum Map
- Reaver implementation - Added all rows/bps/basic anim bp/movement matching
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Added GT_Stick_Tree DMs and set up BPs and FLOD Data Table entries
- Added Stomper materials and textures to the project
- Tonal adjustments and fine tunes to slinker events
- Lots of first pass layers for the slinker. Aggro states, attack and spot. Audio, events and data tabel setups. Anim notifys etc
- Elysium - cliff placement and landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Added new Crude and Refined Oil Resource and Recipe Icons
- updated hazmat suit armor set sk meshes and D_Armour
- Sulfur worm basic implementation with 4 types (currently acts as teenage worm)
- Added Chew juvie art assets. Created initial BP and gfur
- Updated chew fur material to reduce AO and lengthened Gfur settings in the BP
- Added Stick and Stones to Tundra, Green/Yellow Quad, Elysium
- Changed new Oil connection component material to be purple instead of orange. Zeroed out Electricity component transform on ManualToggleBase BP
- Finished import of reaver assets. Tweaked the LODs, set up the physicas asset, and tweaked the material
- Fix weather biome DT warnings. Improve UX readability of Weather Forecast cheat
- Adding tundra deer idle and flee audio and setup. Adding distant idle layers. Adding Orca idle setup and distant layers. Adding raptor distant idle layers etc
- Voxel Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Added the art assets for the giant roach creature to the project
- Added Homestead Weapon Rack Icon
- Reaver - Checking off checklist. Added turn/lean blendspace. Made heavy attack faster so it can hit moving targets. Decreased acceleration
- Changed Resource type colours on data table and materials
- Elysium - cliff and macro placement, landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Added Homestead Lamp Post and Wall lamp icons
- Added Homestead - Small Brick Chimney icons
- Fixing raptor according to checklist
- Ignore [DNT] entries for AICreatureType DT validation. More verbose error reporting
- Adding correct audio to DH dialogue event
- Added custom LODs for the stomper and stomper matriarch as well as the carcass and bone meshs. Reduced subsurface scattering on the feather materials
- Elysium - cliff and macro placement, landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Quickening music end for DH combat
- Speeding ending of DH combat music up to avoid overlaps
- More DH music adjustments fine tunes and balancing. Fade adjustments etc
- Added Homestead Item Icons
- More balance tweaks to DH combat music
- Fixing music transition points and fine tuning piece
- Tesla Coil - Removed debug lines and added comments
- Adding more DH music layers and adjustments
