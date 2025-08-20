 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19662331 Edited 20 August 2025 – 01:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! New update!
Today i'm adding several new items to discover, as well as new decorations for your shop. Two new crafts are now available to make "tires" useful.
The text displayed above items for sale now shows their maximum price. You can reach this maximum by decorating your store and placing your items correctly.

Changes:

  • 5 new decorations

  • 6 new items to find

  • 2 new crafts at the workbench

  • Reduced price if an item is placed on the floor

  • Revamped interface (Money, Energy)

  • Improved UI showing item prices

Feel free to leave a review on Steam, whether positive or not! See you soon for the next updates.

