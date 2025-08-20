 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19662329 Edited 20 August 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor Bug Fixes:
- Fire Ring VFX is now visible on all platforms for Blaze Ring Tank
- Electricity chain is now visible on all platforms for Shock Spire
- Gun smoke now visible on all platforms for Iron Spray Turret and Rust Pierce Tower

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3658631
macOS Depot 3658632
