Minor Bug Fixes:
- Fire Ring VFX is now visible on all platforms for Blaze Ring Tank
- Electricity chain is now visible on all platforms for Shock Spire
- Gun smoke now visible on all platforms for Iron Spray Turret and Rust Pierce Tower
Bug Fix Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
