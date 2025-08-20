Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! This update contains a variety of bug fixes to help iron out the experience. Enjoy!
Patch Notes
Gameplay
Bug fix where the surveillance activated turrets would get stuck shooting for far longer than intended.
Projectiles no longer interact with enemies that are in the process of dying.
Fixed some movement issues when crouching.
Bigger collision capsule for rose enemies.
Purple plants and rose enemies no longer deflect projectiles when retracted. Projectiles will instead pass through them.
Fixes issue where player might turn invisible upon returning from a warp portal.
Small terrain adjustments to Borealis Vista.
Graphics
Fixed some incorrect texturing in Misty Canopies.
Fixed an issue with the player being incorrectly set to invisible when skipping certain cutscenes.
Fixed some player animation issues.
Audio
Scorpion walk sound no longer plays if it happens to be swimming.
Text
Crystal notification no longer shows up when picking up crystals you have already collected.
Fixed a bug where the wrong crystal count would show up under certain circumstances.
Fixed a typo in one of the superluminal scanner hints.
Fixed an edge case where the superluminal scanner hints would not refresh correctly.
Fixed an issue where the message that explains how to control the Mendeleev wasn’t appearing correctly.
Fixed edge case where the number of lives wouldn’t accurately reflect your actual life count.
Menus
Fixed issue where game over screen dialogue could play twice.
Default camera sensitivity adjusted.
