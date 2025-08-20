Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! This update contains a variety of bug fixes to help iron out the experience. Enjoy!

Fixes issue where player might turn invisible upon returning from a warp portal.

Purple plants and rose enemies no longer deflect projectiles when retracted. Projectiles will instead pass through them.

Fixed some movement issues when crouching.

Projectiles no longer interact with enemies that are in the process of dying.

Bug fix where the surveillance activated turrets would get stuck shooting for far longer than intended.

Fixed an issue with the player being incorrectly set to invisible when skipping certain cutscenes.

Fixed some incorrect texturing in Misty Canopies.

Scorpion walk sound no longer plays if it happens to be swimming.

Crystal notification no longer shows up when picking up crystals you have already collected.

Fixed a bug where the wrong crystal count would show up under certain circumstances.

Fixed a typo in one of the superluminal scanner hints.

Fixed an edge case where the superluminal scanner hints would not refresh correctly.

Fixed an issue where the message that explains how to control the Mendeleev wasn’t appearing correctly.