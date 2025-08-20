 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19662128 Edited 20 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! This update contains a variety of bug fixes to help iron out the experience. Enjoy!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Bug fix where the surveillance activated turrets would get stuck shooting for far longer than intended.

  • Projectiles no longer interact with enemies that are in the process of dying.

  • Fixed some movement issues when crouching.

  • Bigger collision capsule for rose enemies.

  • Purple plants and rose enemies no longer deflect projectiles when retracted. Projectiles will instead pass through them.

  • Fixes issue where player might turn invisible upon returning from a warp portal.

  • Small terrain adjustments to Borealis Vista.

Graphics

  • Fixed some incorrect texturing in Misty Canopies.

  • Fixed an issue with the player being incorrectly set to invisible when skipping certain cutscenes.

  • Fixed some player animation issues.

Audio

  • Scorpion walk sound no longer plays if it happens to be swimming.

Text

  • Crystal notification no longer shows up when picking up crystals you have already collected.

  • Fixed a bug where the wrong crystal count would show up under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed a typo in one of the superluminal scanner hints.

  • Fixed an edge case where the superluminal scanner hints would not refresh correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the message that explains how to control the Mendeleev wasn’t appearing correctly.

  • Fixed edge case where the number of lives wouldn’t accurately reflect your actual life count.

Menus

  • Fixed issue where game over screen dialogue could play twice.

  • Default camera sensitivity adjusted.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1517561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link