Patch Notes for Update 0.10.0.09:

• Clients:

Changed the following clients' Jump Count ranges:



Altruist: Increased Jump floor from 2 to 3.





Bounty Hunter: Increased Jump floor from 2 to 3 and Jump ceiling from 5 to 6.





Defectors to the Empire and the UGS: Increased Jump floor from 4 to 5 and Jump ceiling from 6 to 8.





Medical Transportation: Increased Jump floor from 2 to 3 and Jump ceiling from 5 to 6.





Merchant: Increased Jump floor from 2 to 3 and Jump ceiling from 6 to 7.





Mysterious Hermit: Increased Jump ceiling from 6 to 7.





Royalty: Increased Jump floor from 6 to 7 and Jump ceiling from 11 to 12.





Imperial and UGS Smugglers: Increased Jump floor from 2 to 3 and Jump ceiling from 5 to 6.





Imperial and UGS Spies: Increased Jump ceiling from 5 to 7.





Imperial and UGS Supply Officers: Increased Jump floor from 2 to 3.





Very Wealthy: Increased Jump floor from 4 to 5 and Jump ceiling from 9 to 10.





Increased the Imperial and UGS Spy unit range from 17,250-51,750 units to 34,500-74,750 units.



• Damage:

Decreased the damage done to the Chaser's Hull from 140% to 100%. (This does not change the player's chosen Hull Damage modifier in Voyager mode options.)



Increased the damage dealt to the Chaser's shields from 90% to 100%. (This does not change the player's chosen Shield Damage modifier in Voyager mode options.)



• Gamepad:

Removed the temporary View Default Controls notice.



• Loading Screen:

Added tips from the Pause menu's System Info screen to the Loading Screen tips.



• Mines:

Battleships' Particle Disrupter Cannon shots now instantly explode mines.



Decreased the Explosion hit box size by 40%.



• Options:

Finalized the Options Menu.



Volume Settings and the Scroll Speed Setting from old saves will be reset to default upon loading the game to account for changes made in how they are tracked.



• Repairs:

Lowered the cost of Hull repairs from all sources from 125% to 80%.



• Ship Customization:

Slightly changed the Customize Ship menu, moving some options around and adding the ability to reset the colors to default.



• System Info Screen:

Updated the System Info screen slightly.



•UI:

Added an additional UI element to the top of Scrollbars to make it clearer when one is selected or highlighted.



• Bug Fixes:

Changing Money in the Flight Sim now works correctly.



Mines now correctly collide with Battleships.



Sentries no longer ignore enemies.



The UGS Smuggler clients now offer the same Unit range as the Imperial Smuggler clients.



The Pirate Distance UI will now go away when the pirate dies.



Fixed a small UI sizing issue during the Cutscene for failing to repay Lady Styx on time.



Fixed two Null Reference Errors that occurred when encountering a Neutral Fleet above a Space Port.



The Loading Screen tips are now correctly in a depleting list to ensure players see all the tips before showing repeats.



Fixed a blurry area around the top label in the Flight Simulator.



Bounty Hunters will no longer be able to die from suffocation while the Player is Mid-Jump.



The Chaser's lasers should no longer slightly home in on missiles that are not targeting the Chaser.



The On/Off Indicator of the Toggle Buttons now also count as the button for clicking purposes.



Adjusting Sliders with Keyboard inputs will now ramp the speed the slider moves, just like when done with a Gamepad.



Missiles can now collide with each other again.



Scrollbar screens will no longer move when dragging on an interactable element like a button or slider.



Made the Scrollbars in the Client Selection, Crew Journal, and Insignia Select Menus fit better within the screen UI.



The shadows for Pirate Ships' guns now correctly move with the guns.



Obstacle and Storm Warnings now appear again.



Turning off Skip Intro Cutscenes while at Azedo no longer plays the cutscene.



Changing Damage done to Obstacles or Enemies in Voyager options now correctly updates damage when the player does not change Weapon power.



It's finally time, this is the final big update for The Chaser's Voyage before we leave Early Access and officially launch the game! We plan to launch around the end of September / the beginning of October, so get excited! This update is no slouch, with a big focus on redoing and finalizing the whole Options menu and making some final bigger balance changes centered around damage and clients. Also, with this update the entire game is now controllable with a Gamepad. See you soon for launch!