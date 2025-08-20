- Added new traits system to give a stronger focus to unit positioning
- Specific units in the shop can now be frozen with RMB
- Units can appear in the shop as 2stars to hopefully allow for easier pivoting
- Added trait emblem in shop for cool flexibility
- Nerfed Chair
- Fixed miscellaneous bugs
Patch 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update