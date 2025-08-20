 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19661782 Edited 20 August 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new traits system to give a stronger focus to unit positioning
  • Specific units in the shop can now be frozen with RMB
  • Units can appear in the shop as 2stars to hopefully allow for easier pivoting
  • Added trait emblem in shop for cool flexibility
  • Nerfed Chair
  • Fixed miscellaneous bugs

