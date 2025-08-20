 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19661741
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the achievement for unlocking all levels.
  • Removed saving Debug files at the end of each level.
  • Challenge mode unlocks after clearing a level once.
  • Fixed a bug with sea surface reflections.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1590391
