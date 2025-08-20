- Fixed a bug that caused the achievement for unlocking all levels.
- Removed saving Debug files at the end of each level.
- Challenge mode unlocks after clearing a level once.
- Fixed a bug with sea surface reflections.
1.06 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1590391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update