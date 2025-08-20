Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Welcome to the best prostitute simulator in the world.

This time, in patch 1.5, we bring you a major improvement.

Now you can choose a new girl to complete the main story.





Choose the one you like best and enjoy your life as a prostitute.



·New girl added to the roster.

·New dance animations.

·Some mechanics have been improved.

·A bug has been fixed when using the unlocked street dancing skill.

·Texts in different languages have been corrected.



It's time to enjoy twice as much now! Have fun.