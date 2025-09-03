Greetings all,



Today is the day. after almost 3 years Splatterbot is finally here!



I'm so excited to share Splatterbot with the world. I hope that everybody has as much fun playing Splatterbot with their friends and family as I do with mine.



To celebrate the launch, we have a 10% launch discount on Steam. We've also partnered with Turtle Flip Studio to create the Splatellite bundle featuring both Splatterbot and Which Way Up: Galaxy Games at a discount.



Thank you all so much for your support throughout development — your encouragement has meant the world to us. The future of Splatterbot is looking bright, but now it's time to jump in and make some mess with your friends and family!



- Nathan