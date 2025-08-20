Detectives!



We’ve been busy cleaning up the city (well, the code), and here’s what’s new in the labs:



🔧 Fixes & Tweaks:

Cleaned up some details in the Spanish localization (words matter, even in sarcasm).

Added localization for Spanish for a some assets

Fixed some animation during a few conversations

Fixed some Input gizmos for gamepad

Minor fixes across the game to keep things running smoothly.

👀 Your part in this:

If you run into any bugs, drop us a note here or at the Discord Channel. Your reports keep this city alive.



– Metro City PD

Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.



Nabos Studios Team

Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️