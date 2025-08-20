 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19661449 Edited 20 August 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Detectives!

We’ve been busy cleaning up the city (well, the code), and here’s what’s new in the labs:

🔧 Fixes & Tweaks:

  • Cleaned up some details in the Spanish localization (words matter, even in sarcasm).

  • Added localization for Spanish for a some assets

  • Fixed some animation during a few conversations

  • Fixed some Input gizmos for gamepad

  • Minor fixes across the game to keep things running smoothly.

👀 Your part in this:
If you run into any bugs, drop us a note here or at the Discord Channel. Your reports keep this city alive.

– Metro City PD
Serving justice with half a clue and a quarter of lung capacity since 1999.

Nabos Studios Team
Over and out, agents of mayhem 🕵️

