New Hunting Weapons:

Hunting Spear:

Flatbow:

Broadhead Arrows:

Butchering Improvements:

Blood:

Organs:

Tendons:

Butchering Skill and Meat Cuts:

Sausages:

Iron:

Version EA_0.50 and Hotfixes since the last patch notes:

Hello everyone!As some of you may know, our original plan was to release the Huntsman update on the first week of September. Unfortunately, as it often happens, we're starting to see we're not going to be able to reach our planned deadline on time. For this reason, we have decided to release a surprise update with some of the content that we felt could be released independently.We don't want to give any dates for the Huntsman update, for fear of missing the deadline gain, but we'll keep you all updated and release more content before that if we see any opportunities. ;)Now to the new content:We have added a few new tools to make hunting large animals a bit easier.You can now craft hunting spears. These weapons have special metal heads designed to cause deep bleeding wounds and are fitted with a crossbar that can help keep more dangerous game at bay.The flatbow is a new, more advanced bow that is more complex to make.It has greater draw strength than the current simple self bow and is therefore much better at hunting large animals.A new type of metal arrows that is designed, like the hunting spear, to cause deep bleeding wounds, making it easier to kill larger animals.Butchering animals is a now a more realistic multi-step process when dealing with medium to large sized animals. This is similar to what we had in Tropical Island but it now comes with more features.You can now collect blood from animals. This blood can be drunk, eaten as blood curds, bloodbread and blood sausages. You can also paint yourself with it!You can now extract multiple organs from animals. Namely kidneys, liver, heart, brains, stomachs and intestines. Most organs are rich in iron and a few of them have special uses.Intestines for example can be used to make sausages, while stomachs can be used to make pouches and waterskins, and brains to soft-tan animal skins and produce a softer more comfortable leather.Tendons can now be extracted from animals, which after drying and pounding them can be used to make sinew cordage, which can be used as a twine replacement that is especially good for bows and will have some additional uses in the future.There's now a new skill that allows you to get higher quality things out of carcasses the higher it is.Meat now comes in different cuts of varying quality, namely: meat scraps, shoulder meat, loin meat and haunch meat.Meat can be minced, mixed with fat and stuffed into intestines to make sausages; a good meat source that keeps well. Sausage filling can also be enriched with flour to make sausages more nutritious.Blood curds can also be used instead of minced meat to make blood sausages instead.Tracked as a new nutrient in the game, it can be increased by eating meat (especially organs), nettle and rye. Having low iron will affect your mood, immune system and focus capacity.And now, the patch notes!- Implemented new butchering system.- Added 4 meat cuts.- Added tendons and sinew cordage.- Added kidneys, liver, brains, hearts, stomachs and intestines.- Added stomach pouches and water pouches.- Added 4 sausages types.- Added soft tanning system.- Implemented iron system.- Added flatbow, broadhead arrows and hunting spears.- Fixed a bug where liquid containers would retain the flavours and spicing of the liquid they held after drinking it.- Unsealed Fermentation Bins now count for "Craft a Fermentation Bin" quest.- Equipping a Waterproofed Waterskin now counts for "Craft a waterskin and equip it" quest.- Fixed Fear Urge description and status icons.- Fixed a bug which prevented you from making a 2nd sieve in the same area.- Fixed a bug which reduced the partridge spoilage when used as magic ingredient instead of increasing it.- Fixed a bug which caused Northern Rapids to drop Heavy Stones.- Boiling Birch Sap now reduces its spoilage over time.- Fixed a bug where Attic was showing non attic art in winter.- Cloth Shirt now gives a tiny bit of mental structure just like other clothing items do.- Fixed a bug which gave high quality fibers when extracting them from nettles growing in the garden.- Fixed the description for the Perch enchantment.- Spear Carrier and Quiver blueprints now give leatherworking experience.- Fixed a bug which caused disassembling a stretching frame to give too much twine.- Fixed a bug where internal enclosures were missing some internal construction projects towards south even though they were possible.- Fixed a bug which prevented fresh Healers Moss from completing the "Equip Healers moss in a wound" quest.- Cooked mouse no longer uses squirrel art.- Copper Knives the trader brings now have proper quality.- Added trading value to several powders and dried herbs.- Garden Nettles ideal soil condition description now matches the help section.- Dismantling newly made log beds now drops the exact type of resources they were made from. (Caution, log beds made before the update will not drop anything.)- Fixed a typo in Fishing Aid.- Cutting open a Partridge Carcass is now considered a light action in terms of stamina- 3 minute kill action on Partridges no longer consumes stamina.- Fixed a bug which caused mixing fine dirt with water to make clay to randomly give too much pottery skill.- Fixed a bug which caused making yarn to randomly give too much tailoring skill.- Separated the Growth and Yield conditions in help and description sections for various Fields.- Carve A Figurine subquest now completes even if you fail the carving.- Fixed a bug which prevented Frog Blessings and Enchantments from showing up.- Fixed a bug which prevented low Vitamins status from displaying on its own.- Killing tied and free Partridges now always takes a mini tick and gives a Partridge Carcass as a result.- Spirit Mushroom, Frostleaf and Fireroot powder stored in jars can now be added to stew by just drag and dropping the Jar.- Storage Pots can no longer be stacked.- Replaced the North Path upgrade with a West one in River Pass to match the available movement directions.- Added Mosquito Bites Stat to Damage Status List.- Reduced the weight of Dried Peas.- Rye Eggbread and Rye cake now have Roundbread art and can be put on a plate.- Fixed Fermentation Bin's description.- Renamed Clay Jar Quality to Container Quality ( to avoid confusion with the Quality of powder stored inside ).- Trees, Overgrowth and Plant Patches will no longer grow if an area weight is maxed out.- Fixed a bug which caused Waterskins to sometimes still leak liquid even when waterproofed.- Cabins are now a bit cheaper to make and have more space.- Insect Protection ( Frog Blessing ), applying Mud to your body and wearing Clothes now reduce the - Mosquito stat protecting you a bit from their bites.- Fixed a bug which prevented piglets to lose trust and to transfer their stats properly when growing up.- Fixed a bug which caused extinguished Fireplace to provide its Sanctuary value even when player was in a different area.- Butchering a Partridge now takes a minimum of 3 minutes.- Frozen Pond no longer helps with Stealth.- Fixed Expansion descriptions for Mudhut and Cabin constructions.- Made it a bit easier to gain wellbeing from Comfort stat when wearing high quality clothes.That's all for now.See you all for the Huntsman update, or for a new surprise update if the former is taking too long! :)Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below. Be warned though, things are less stable there and are likely to undergo balance changes quite frequently! :)