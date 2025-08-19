 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19661262 Edited 19 August 2025 – 23:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Really Large Number Formats
Added formatting for trillion and beyond

2.Auto Click Toggle Inputs
Added inputs to toggle auto-clicker. "Tab" for keyboard & "Y" fox xbox controller

3.Custom Cursor Fixed
Fixed the custom game cursor for standard hardware cursor

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link