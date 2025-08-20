 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19661187 Edited 20 August 2025 – 00:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks again for all your awesome feedback, suggestions, and bug reports! 🙌

+Changed master audio volume for first time starting to 75%
+Made change to map generation to hopefully better help performance

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2534781
