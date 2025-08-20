 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19661172 Edited 20 August 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, this update includes additional bug fixes, an increase to the size of the area a 'Ground Pound' attach can be triggered, and some initial work to further develop the game's sound effects. Details below.

A further update will follow later this week, focused on boss battles.

Cheers! Mike

Gameplay:

  • increased the horizontal area a 'Ground Pound' can be triggered within when enemy on floor

  • fix to prevent shotgun enemy from being able to shoot player from off-screen

  • fix to prevent Clay's shotgun impacting enemies positioned much higher/lower in playfield than Clay

  • fix to address bug where pressing 'skip' between stages repeatedly could delay next-stage start.

Visual:

  • fix to blue attack hit explosion effect appearing in incorrect position when enemy is hit while being juggled

Sound effects:

  • fixed enemy killed sound effect not playing in some circumstances

  • added greater variety in enemy killed sound effects

  • fix to motorbike sound effect only playing once

  • added greater variety in motorbike sound effects

  • added laughter sound effect for hammer enemy

  • increased volume of raising shutter sound effect stage 1

  • reduced volume of ninja sword-slash sound effect

Changed files in this update

