Hi everyone, this update includes additional bug fixes, an increase to the size of the area a 'Ground Pound' attach can be triggered, and some initial work to further develop the game's sound effects. Details below.

A further update will follow later this week, focused on boss battles.

Cheers! Mike

Gameplay:

increased the horizontal area a 'Ground Pound' can be triggered within when enemy on floor

fix to prevent shotgun enemy from being able to shoot player from off-screen

fix to prevent Clay's shotgun impacting enemies positioned much higher/lower in playfield than Clay

fix to address bug where pressing 'skip' between stages repeatedly could delay next-stage start.

Visual:

fix to blue attack hit explosion effect appearing in incorrect position when enemy is hit while being juggled

Sound effects: