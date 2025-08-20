Hi everyone, this update includes additional bug fixes, an increase to the size of the area a 'Ground Pound' attach can be triggered, and some initial work to further develop the game's sound effects. Details below.
A further update will follow later this week, focused on boss battles.
Cheers! Mike
Gameplay:
increased the horizontal area a 'Ground Pound' can be triggered within when enemy on floor
fix to prevent shotgun enemy from being able to shoot player from off-screen
fix to prevent Clay's shotgun impacting enemies positioned much higher/lower in playfield than Clay
fix to address bug where pressing 'skip' between stages repeatedly could delay next-stage start.
Visual:
fix to blue attack hit explosion effect appearing in incorrect position when enemy is hit while being juggled
Sound effects:
fixed enemy killed sound effect not playing in some circumstances
added greater variety in enemy killed sound effects
fix to motorbike sound effect only playing once
added greater variety in motorbike sound effects
added laughter sound effect for hammer enemy
increased volume of raising shutter sound effect stage 1
reduced volume of ninja sword-slash sound effect
Changed files in this update