Change in Slasher's offers

Now all items purchased from Slasher in the safe zones of the Kolos Agrocomplex and Black Willows become personal upon receipt.

The limit on the number of items that can be purchased is now 10 and is updated daily.

Adjustment of rewards at the Lyubech-3 location

After observing the changed gameplay, we made adjustments to the location's economy to improve balance.

The Bitterleaf and Limbo rewards for events have been reduced by 20-25%.

Subdivision Battles

Change in the Supply Crate

Item Was Now SchizoYorsh 10 10 Panacea 10 10 STOMP 12 16 Astrixin - 3 ATLAS Anabolic Steroid - 3 Neurotonic 6 0 Battery Energy drink 6 0 Geyser Vodka 3 0 Unforgettable Cocktail 3 0 Breakfast of Champions 2 2 Crate of Plantain Grenades 2 1 Crate of Thunder Grenades 1 1 Crate of Tarmac Grenades 1 1 Crate of Napalm Grenades 1 1 Crate of Snowstorm Grenades 1 1

Change in barter recipes

Alternative recipes for obtaining Lantac Dragon, Lantac BMD, VIKING Tactics, DOTSAT, and ACOG 2x40 items using crimson tokens have been removed.

Crimson tokens

Crimson tokens were removed.

Those who did not manage to exchange them for modules will receive 4,000 Crimson Casings for each token.

Balance changes

All short range detectors Removal time significantly reduced Thunder Grenades Removed stamina: -1000% Plantain Grenades Regeneration: 40% → 30% Snowstorm Grenades Removed healing effectiveness: -25% Cold: 15 → 10 Napalm Grenades Removed healing effectiveness: -25% Cold: -22.5 → -15

12 Caliber Hunting Round

12 Caliber Slug Stopping power: 70 → 50

9 mm Incendiary Round

9 mm Expanding Round

9 mm SEP Round

9 mm Icicle Round

9x39 mm SEP Round

9x39 mm Incendiary Round Stopping power: 70 → 60 All shotguns Hip-fire spread: 2.25° → 2.4° AA-12

MK-12 AS-103S

Arsenal's MK-12 AS-103S Added 4% recoil increase from the fourth shot OTs-33 Pernach Damage: 46 → 50 Reload: 2.75 sec. → 2.5 sec.

Tactical Reload: 2.25 sec. → 2 sec.

Glock 18X

Gift for the Chosen One (Glock) Rate of fire: 800 → 900 Minimum damage: 25.7 → 24.5 Sig Sauer P320 Damage: 75 → 84 TDI KRISS Vector Damage: 40 → 39 Minimum damage: 21.5 → 20

Maximum damage distance: 7 → 6

Minimum damage distance: 34 → 33

Rate of fire: 975 → 1000 HK MP7A2 Damage: 39.5 → 39.0 Minimum damage: 22.5 → 22 SR-3M Minimum damage: 23 → 22.5 Mk 14 EBR Damage: 54 → 55 Minimum damage: 51 → 52.5

Recoil increase: 4% → 3%

Overheating limit: 31 → 36

Famas G2

Famas G2 SOPMOD Damage: 35.6 → 35.5 FN SCAR SSR Damage: 65.5 → 69 Minimum damage: 63.9 → 66.5 АМ-17 Damage: 48 → 48.5 Horizontal recoil: 0.16° → 0.15° RPL-20 Damage: 47.5 → 48 FN F2000 Tactical Damage: 38.8 → 39 FN F2000 Damage: 34 → 34.1 HK XM8S Damage: 43.7 → 44 HK XM8 Damage: 41.8 → 42 HK G36C Damage: 37.8 → 38.5 AUG A3 Damage: 38.2 → 40.5 Minimum damage: 28.4 → 30

Rate of fire: 750 → 720

Recoil: 0.58° → 0.6° HK416 Damage: 35.3 → 35.5 Minimum damage: 23.8 → 25

Minimum damage distance: 50 → 52

Spread: 0.46° → 0.44°

Recoil: 0.56° → 0.6°

Recoil increase: 4.5% → 4% AK-12 Minimum damage: 28.2 → 30 QBZ-191 Thunderbird Damage: 41.2 → 41.4 Arsenal's Rune Damage: 46.8 → 47 Rune Damage: 42.8 → 43.2 Arsenal's X95 Damage: 35 → 35.3 IWI Tavor X95 Damage: 33.5 → 33.8 Old FN FAL Damage: 44 → 43 Minimum damage: 30.2 → 31.8

Rate of fire: 630 → 650

Recoil: 0.93° → 0.92°

Horizontal recoil: 0.186° → 0.17°

Aiming time: 0.2 sec. → 0.15 sec. MK47 Mutant Recoil: 0.9° → 0.84° RGM-40 Kastet Now can be put in the secondary slot Aiming time: 0.25 sec. → 0.2 sec.

Draw time: 0.45 sec. → 0.15 sec. Ergonomic Magazine for VSS/Val Magazine capacity: 20 → 25 Extended Magazine for VSS/Val Rank: Veteran → Master Increased overheating limit for most automatic and semi-automatic sniper rifles

Correction of LD compensation

Fixed a bug that gave weapons with LD compensation in their base stats an advantage when using extended magazines that increase hip fire spread.

Now, the reduction in hip spread is displayed in the characteristics in the same way as when the LD is set.

Other changes and fixes