Change in Slasher's offers
Now all items purchased from Slasher in the safe zones of the Kolos Agrocomplex and Black Willows become personal upon receipt.
The limit on the number of items that can be purchased is now 10 and is updated daily.
Adjustment of rewards at the Lyubech-3 location
After observing the changed gameplay, we made adjustments to the location's economy to improve balance.
The Bitterleaf and Limbo rewards for events have been reduced by 20-25%.
Subdivision Battles
Change in the Supply Crate
Item
Was
Now
SchizoYorsh
10
10
Panacea
10
10
STOMP
12
16
Astrixin
-
3
ATLAS Anabolic Steroid
-
3
Neurotonic
6
0
Battery Energy drink
6
0
Geyser Vodka
3
0
Unforgettable Cocktail
3
0
Breakfast of Champions
2
2
Crate of Plantain Grenades
2
1
Crate of Thunder Grenades
1
1
Crate of Tarmac Grenades
1
1
Crate of Napalm Grenades
1
1
Crate of Snowstorm Grenades
1
1
Change in barter recipes
Alternative recipes for obtaining Lantac Dragon, Lantac BMD, VIKING Tactics, DOTSAT, and ACOG 2x40 items using crimson tokens have been removed.
Crimson tokens
Crimson tokens were removed.
Those who did not manage to exchange them for modules will receive 4,000 Crimson Casings for each token.
Balance changes
All short range detectors
Removal time significantly reduced
Thunder Grenades
Removed stamina: -1000%
Plantain Grenades
Regeneration: 40% → 30%
Snowstorm Grenades
Removed healing effectiveness: -25%
Napalm Grenades
Removed healing effectiveness: -25%
Stopping power: 70 → 50
Stopping power: 70 → 60
All shotguns
Hip-fire spread: 2.25° → 2.4°
AA-12
Added 4% recoil increase from the fourth shot
OTs-33 Pernach
Damage: 46 → 50
Rate of fire: 800 → 900
Sig Sauer P320
Damage: 75 → 84
TDI KRISS Vector
Damage: 40 → 39
HK MP7A2
Damage: 39.5 → 39.0
SR-3M
Minimum damage: 23 → 22.5
Mk 14 EBR
Damage: 54 → 55
Damage: 35.6 → 35.5
FN SCAR SSR
Damage: 65.5 → 69
АМ-17
Damage: 48 → 48.5
RPL-20
Damage: 47.5 → 48
FN F2000 Tactical
Damage: 38.8 → 39
FN F2000
Damage: 34 → 34.1
HK XM8S
Damage: 43.7 → 44
HK XM8
Damage: 41.8 → 42
HK G36C
Damage: 37.8 → 38.5
AUG A3
Damage: 38.2 → 40.5
HK416
Damage: 35.3 → 35.5
AK-12
Minimum damage: 28.2 → 30
QBZ-191 Thunderbird
Damage: 41.2 → 41.4
Arsenal's Rune
Damage: 46.8 → 47
Rune
Damage: 42.8 → 43.2
Arsenal's X95
Damage: 35 → 35.3
IWI Tavor X95
Damage: 33.5 → 33.8
Old FN FAL
Damage: 44 → 43
MK47 Mutant
Recoil: 0.9° → 0.84°
RGM-40 Kastet
Now can be put in the secondary slot
Ergonomic Magazine for VSS/Val
Magazine capacity: 20 → 25
Extended Magazine for VSS/Val
Rank: Veteran → Master
Increased overheating limit for most automatic and semi-automatic sniper rifles
Correction of LD compensation
Fixed a bug that gave weapons with LD compensation in their base stats an advantage when using extended magazines that increase hip fire spread.
Now, the reduction in hip spread is displayed in the characteristics in the same way as when the LD is set.
Other changes and fixes
Added the ability to inspect grenades and bolts while sprinting;
Balanced the volume of NPC dialogue — it is now quieter;
Fixed multiple naming inconsistency bugs;
Fixed multiple translation inconsistency bugs across all languages;
Corrected several minor localization bugs in all languages.
