20 August 2025 Build 19661043
Update notes via Steam Community

Change in Slasher's offers

Now all items purchased from Slasher in the safe zones of the Kolos Agrocomplex and Black Willows become personal upon receipt.

The limit on the number of items that can be purchased is now 10 and is updated daily.

Adjustment of rewards at the Lyubech-3 location

After observing the changed gameplay, we made adjustments to the location's economy to improve balance.

The Bitterleaf and Limbo rewards for events have been reduced by 20-25%.

Subdivision Battles

Change in the Supply Crate

Item

Was

Now

SchizoYorsh

10

10

Panacea

10

10

STOMP 

12

16

Astrixin

-

3

ATLAS Anabolic Steroid

-

3

Neurotonic

6

0

Battery Energy drink

6

0

Geyser Vodka

3

0

Unforgettable Cocktail

3

0

Breakfast of Champions

2

2

Crate of Plantain Grenades

2

1

Crate of Thunder Grenades

1

1

Crate of Tarmac Grenades

1

1

Crate of Napalm Grenades

1

1

Crate of Snowstorm Grenades

1

1

Change in barter recipes

Alternative recipes for obtaining Lantac Dragon, Lantac BMD, VIKING Tactics, DOTSAT, and ACOG 2x40 items using crimson tokens have been removed.

Crimson tokens

Crimson tokens were removed. 

Those who did not manage to exchange them for modules will receive 4,000 Crimson Casings for each token.

Balance changes

All short range detectors

Removal time significantly reduced

Thunder Grenades

Removed stamina: -1000%

Plantain Grenades

Regeneration: 40% → 30%

Snowstorm Grenades

Removed healing effectiveness: -25%

  • Cold: 15 → 10

Napalm Grenades

Removed healing effectiveness: -25%

  • Cold: -22.5 → -15


12 Caliber Hunting Round 
12 Caliber Slug

Stopping power: 70 → 50


9 mm Incendiary Round
9 mm Expanding Round
9 mm SEP Round
9 mm Icicle Round
9x39 mm SEP Round
9x39 mm Incendiary Round

Stopping power: 70 → 60

All shotguns

Hip-fire spread: 2.25° → 2.4°

AA-12
MK-12 AS-103S
Arsenal's MK-12 AS-103S

Added 4% recoil increase from the fourth shot

OTs-33 Pernach

Damage: 46 → 50

  • Reload: 2.75 sec. → 2.5 sec.

  • Tactical Reload: 2.25 sec. → 2 sec.


Glock 18X
Gift for the Chosen One (Glock)

Rate of fire: 800 → 900

  • Minimum damage: 25.7 → 24.5

Sig Sauer P320

Damage: 75 → 84

TDI KRISS Vector

Damage: 40 → 39

  • Minimum damage: 21.5 → 20

  • Maximum damage distance: 7 → 6

  • Minimum damage distance: 34 → 33

  • Rate of fire: 975 → 1000

HK MP7A2

Damage: 39.5 → 39.0

  • Minimum damage: 22.5 → 22

SR-3M

Minimum damage: 23 → 22.5

Mk 14 EBR

Damage: 54 → 55

  • Minimum damage: 51 → 52.5

  • Recoil increase: 4% → 3%

  • Overheating limit: 31 → 36


Famas G2
Famas G2 SOPMOD

Damage: 35.6 →  35.5

FN SCAR SSR

Damage: 65.5 →  69

  • Minimum damage: 63.9 → 66.5

АМ-17

Damage: 48 → 48.5

  • Horizontal recoil: 0.16° → 0.15°

RPL-20

Damage: 47.5 → 48

FN F2000 Tactical

Damage: 38.8 → 39

FN F2000

Damage: 34 → 34.1

HK XM8S

Damage: 43.7 → 44

HK XM8

Damage: 41.8 → 42 

HK G36C

Damage: 37.8 → 38.5

AUG A3

Damage: 38.2 → 40.5

  • Minimum damage: 28.4 → 30

  • Rate of fire: 750 → 720

  • Recoil: 0.58° → 0.6°

HK416

Damage: 35.3 → 35.5

  • Minimum damage: 23.8 → 25

  • Minimum damage distance: 50 → 52

  • Spread: 0.46° → 0.44°

  • Recoil: 0.56° → 0.6°

  • Recoil increase: 4.5% → 4%

AK-12

Minimum damage: 28.2 → 30

QBZ-191 Thunderbird

Damage: 41.2 → 41.4

Arsenal's Rune

Damage: 46.8  → 47

Rune

Damage: 42.8 → 43.2

Arsenal's X95

Damage: 35 → 35.3

IWI Tavor X95

Damage: 33.5 → 33.8

Old FN FAL

Damage: 44 → 43

  • Minimum damage: 30.2 → 31.8

  • Rate of fire: 630 → 650

  • Recoil: 0.93° → 0.92°

  • Horizontal recoil: 0.186° → 0.17°

  • Aiming time: 0.2 sec. → 0.15 sec.

MK47 Mutant

Recoil: 0.9° → 0.84°

RGM-40 Kastet

Now can be put in the secondary slot

  • Aiming time: 0.25 sec. → 0.2 sec.

  • Draw time: 0.45 sec. → 0.15 sec.

Ergonomic Magazine for VSS/Val

Magazine capacity: 20 → 25

Extended Magazine for VSS/Val

Rank: Veteran → Master

Increased overheating limit for most automatic and semi-automatic sniper rifles

Correction of LD compensation

Fixed a bug that gave weapons with LD compensation in their base stats an advantage when using extended magazines that increase hip fire spread.

Now, the reduction in hip spread is displayed in the characteristics in the same way as when the LD is set.

Other changes and fixes

  • Added the ability to inspect grenades and bolts while sprinting;

  • Balanced the volume of NPC dialogue — it is now quieter;

  • Fixed multiple naming inconsistency bugs;

  • Fixed multiple translation inconsistency bugs across all languages;

  • Corrected several minor localization bugs in all languages.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1818452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB
