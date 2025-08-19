Add evaluate_roll() macro function
Used on an existing local variable holding the result of rolled dice in order to evaluate additional roll options such as counting instances of rolled numbers, getting the highest/lowest values, and most other roll options allowed by the roll() macro function.
Add get_digit() macro function
Used to get a specific digit of a number, such as the tens place of a d100 roll.
get_digit(69, 100) => 0
get_digit(69, 10) => 6
get_digit(69, 1) => 9
Tokens you pick up will now be moved to the highest visible layer, (with the exception of tokens with 'Token is clickable' set to false on their token's settings page). This means the latest moved token will be displayed above tokens that have not moved recently.
update documentation with new macro functions.
I'm sick so here's an update! Whee!
