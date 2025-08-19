 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19660829 Edited 19 August 2025 – 23:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Add evaluate_roll() macro function

    1. Used on an existing local variable holding the result of rolled dice in order to evaluate additional roll options such as counting instances of rolled numbers, getting the highest/lowest values, and most other roll options allowed by the roll() macro function.

  • Add get_digit() macro function

    1. Used to get a specific digit of a number, such as the tens place of a d100 roll.

    • get_digit(69, 100) => 0

    • get_digit(69, 10) => 6

    • get_digit(69, 1) => 9

  • Tokens you pick up will now be moved to the highest visible layer, (with the exception of tokens with 'Token is clickable' set to false on their token's settings page). This means the latest moved token will be displayed above tokens that have not moved recently.

  • update documentation with new macro functions.

