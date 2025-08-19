The International Team and Talent Bundles

The International draws near: All sixteen teams are set to head to Germany, and we've just now announced the full on-screen talent roster in-game. Like Dota itself, The International is a global affair, with team members hailing from more than thirty countries and talent representing even more.

Recognizing those players and personalities, this year we're continuing The International's tradition of offering team and talent supporter bundles in game. Each bundle contains content created by the team or talent in question, including loading screens, stickers, voice lines, and more. 50% of every sale goes directly to the team or talent and, this year, an additional 30% from each supporter bundle sale will go into the prize pool for the tournament.

The International has four official language broadcasts, but even that's not enough to reach Dota players everywhere. All around the world fans gather to support their local communities in their language and so for the first time, we've added supporter bundles for some of the larger community broadcasts as well. We've selected a few of the community broadcasts with the largest audiences this year, including Brazilian Portuguese, Filipino, and Ukrainian. (As with the individual talent bundles, 50% go to the group in question and an additional 30% to the prize pool.)

You can browse all the team and talent bundles from the main menu. Whether you have a favorite player, a favorite broadcaster, a favorite community, or you're just hunting for the best voice line, now's your opportunity.

Games And Rewards

Enough about the professionals: Let's talk about you.

Millions of fans go into The International with, let's say, strongly-held opinions. Which region is strongest? What's the real reason pros keep picking that hero with a 16% winrate? Was Earthshaker buffed enough?

The only thing better than being right is being able to show everyone who was wrong how right you've always been. With that in mind, we've taken the most popular features from The International Compendium over the last few years and we're making them available to every Dota player for free: Fantasy and Predictions are available right now, and include leaderboards so you can compare yourself against your friends and the entire Dota community.

"But," you say, "these leaderboards are temporary and my rightness needs to last forever." We hear you. That's why this year we're also introducing the Tyrian Regalia, a collection of Immortal items refashioned for this year's International color. They aren't for sale: These account-locked items are exclusively rewards for the top-ranked predictors and fantasy managers. If you want them, the only path is victory.

In the spirit of fair competition, we've also banned more than 75,000 win traders, smurfs, and other bad actors. At all levels of play, Dota is a game best enjoyed on an even field.

Wrapping It Up

The International is just a couple weeks away. Whether you're here to cheer on your favorite teams, or here to match your skills against the millions of other fans in the audience, or whether you're just here to watch the games unfold, we're glad to have you. We'll see you when the games start.