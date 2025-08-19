 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19660675 Edited 19 August 2025 – 22:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • added a high performance mode which should improve performance on slower devices in high NG+ situations or big multiplayer lobbies (removes unnecessary corpses, reduces impact particles amount, more to come in the future)
  • fixed door pillars in the boss room sometimes not opening after defeating a boss
  • fixed an world generation issue that breaks the generation when killing a boss too quickly while the generation algorithm is still running
  • fixed multiplayer lobby breaking when the host player dies in a start room of a dungeon
  • removed some stray pixels in the controller textures in the how to play screen
  • fixed some issues with the noxious sewers boss
  • noxious sewers boss now spawns less flys between phases
  • noxious sewers boss now has a smoother flight path
  • fixed "Hard Mode" text not appearing in the hard mode settings
  • fixed vial of blue blood disabling other players health bar in subsequent runs
  • fixed spectator cam hearts not showing again after being revived
  • fixed some MSAA seam artifacts in some models
  • sharpened eagle talon homing effect has been increased for the tome and wand
  • tome and wand lightning incantation now also colors the colliding lightning sparks correctly
  • fixed black spots on dungeon entrance model texture
  • sprout of ivy on tome and wand has been changed to increase damage over distance, not over time, making it more reliable
  • fixed some bottled lightning issues on tome and wand
  • fixed unintentional sweep attacks occuring when equipping/unequipping tome and wand
  • adjusted foam bat description
  • fixed an out of bounds issue with a certain room in the bog POI
  • fixed bee stinger giving incatation damage instead of spell damage
  • the bog movement speed has been increased a bit
  • fixed magic wand swing sound playing continously when rotating the player via snap or smooth turn
  • fixed magic book sweep attack triggering when rotating quickly via smooth turn


Modding Related:

A big rework of the ingame VR console:

  • The console is now a floating window which can be moved around in world space instead of being on your hand
  • Support for showing and filtering log messages
  • Console commands are also now put into a history for easy access between testing sessions
  • Added a keyboard and auto filtering support


more features for the flatscreen mode console:

  • Support for showing and filtering log messages
  • it is now possible to add keybinds for quicker debugging
  • Commands history support


  • it is now possible to add custom milestones via modding
  • added canvas scaler to modding support
  • custom rooms are now supported
  • added a new debug setting test_room_dungeon, which lets you try out your rooms inside a normal dungeon generation
  • test_room debug setting finally works again and lets you look at your room in isolation

Changed files in this update

