PATCH NOTES v0.5e

8/19/2025

_________________________________________________

CAMPAIGN:

Training Grounds:

- Added miniboss for the chakram tutorial portion

Endless Expanse:

Gatling Spread Shooters:

- HP: 200,000 - 160,000

Note: Were a little too tough to kill early game

Boss Dragon Clamp Ship:

- HP: 2,200,000 -> 2,000,000

Note: Slight HP nerf was a little too strong for early game boss

Deep Forest:

- Added 3 Spawns: Elite Bees

- Added 3 Spawns: Dragonfly's

- Added 3 Spawns: Rhino Beetles

- Added 1 Mini Boss Spawn: Butterfly

Note: Level was slightly too easy to get through in comparison to Endless Expanse, making it harder.

Boss Giant Centipede:

- HP 4,000,000 -> 4,250,000

Note: Slightly more HP as the boss fight could last a bit longer.

Drowned City:

- Rebalance level to feel more unique and interesting.

- Spaced out spawns of Octopus near end of level to be less oppressive

- Nerfed some damage from mobs as they were quite high

Crystal Ruins:

- Added 2 Spawns: Hover 5 Shots

- Added 1 Elite Spawn: Spiral Gunners

- Added 2 Elite Spawn: Targeted Shot Cruisers

Boss: Engineer Frame

- Increased HP from 4,500,000 -> 5,250,000

Note: Increased HP Hover and Double Laser mobs. Level feels a bit too easy and not climactic enough for our first chapter.

Outpost:

- New art assets for Outpost turret, battleship, and boss

Neo City:

- Increase size and brighten up the art asset of the spinning flame throwers

Boss: Giant Ship

- NEW art asset

- HP: 6,500,000 -> 6,100,000

- Shield Projector Damage: 20000 -> 12500

- Ship Collision Damage: 8000 -> 6000

- Bombs in Phase 3: 5000 -> 4000

Note: Boss was quite difficult going into its third phase, slightly nerfed to feel more accommodating.

Junkyard:

- New art assets for Junkyard canister and boss.

- Added new attack phase for Junkyard boss

Nebula:

- Completely new boss

Misc:

- Additional level layout tweaks to Red Planet and Belly of the Beast

BALANCE:

Seeking Crystals:

- Damage on initial hit: 18000 -> 5000

Note: This ability double dips on its initial cast and its firing from range, the initial damage is what's nerfed.