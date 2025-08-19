PATCH NOTES v0.5e
8/19/2025
_________________________________________________
CAMPAIGN:
Training Grounds:
- Added miniboss for the chakram tutorial portion
Endless Expanse:
Gatling Spread Shooters:
- HP: 200,000 - 160,000
Note: Were a little too tough to kill early game
Boss Dragon Clamp Ship:
- HP: 2,200,000 -> 2,000,000
Note: Slight HP nerf was a little too strong for early game boss
Deep Forest:
- Added 3 Spawns: Elite Bees
- Added 3 Spawns: Dragonfly's
- Added 3 Spawns: Rhino Beetles
- Added 1 Mini Boss Spawn: Butterfly
Note: Level was slightly too easy to get through in comparison to Endless Expanse, making it harder.
Boss Giant Centipede:
- HP 4,000,000 -> 4,250,000
Note: Slightly more HP as the boss fight could last a bit longer.
Drowned City:
- Rebalance level to feel more unique and interesting.
- Spaced out spawns of Octopus near end of level to be less oppressive
- Nerfed some damage from mobs as they were quite high
Crystal Ruins:
- Added 2 Spawns: Hover 5 Shots
- Added 1 Elite Spawn: Spiral Gunners
- Added 2 Elite Spawn: Targeted Shot Cruisers
Boss: Engineer Frame
- Increased HP from 4,500,000 -> 5,250,000
Note: Increased HP Hover and Double Laser mobs. Level feels a bit too easy and not climactic enough for our first chapter.
Outpost:
- New art assets for Outpost turret, battleship, and boss
Neo City:
- Increase size and brighten up the art asset of the spinning flame throwers
Boss: Giant Ship
- NEW art asset
- HP: 6,500,000 -> 6,100,000
- Shield Projector Damage: 20000 -> 12500
- Ship Collision Damage: 8000 -> 6000
- Bombs in Phase 3: 5000 -> 4000
Note: Boss was quite difficult going into its third phase, slightly nerfed to feel more accommodating.
Junkyard:
- New art assets for Junkyard canister and boss.
- Added new attack phase for Junkyard boss
Nebula:
- Completely new boss
Misc:
- Additional level layout tweaks to Red Planet and Belly of the Beast
BALANCE:
Seeking Crystals:
- Damage on initial hit: 18000 -> 5000
Note: This ability double dips on its initial cast and its firing from range, the initial damage is what's nerfed.
