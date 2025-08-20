Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Patch 0.1.25
Build ID: 19660634
Changes:
Minor fixes to improve performance and stability
Vehicles (cars and bikes) can now be repaired using scrap metal
Repairs are available at the vehicle ramp in the safe zone (e.g., gas station)
Windows 64-bit Depot 3937171
