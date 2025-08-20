 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19660634 Edited 20 August 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Patch 0.1.25

Build ID: 19660634

Changes:

Minor fixes to improve performance and stability

Vehicles (cars and bikes) can now be repaired using scrap metal

Repairs are available at the vehicle ramp in the safe zone (e.g., gas station)

