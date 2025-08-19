 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19660599 Edited 19 August 2025 – 22:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MAIN MENU
- Build number is now displayed on the main menu.
- Player name is highlighted on the scoreboard for easier tracking.
- Scoreboard navigation improved: you can now jump directly between the Rookie list and Global list using left/right navigation.
- Manual screen display time has been extended.
- Added a third option for the green orb in graphic settings: a round green orb with a C inside.

GAMEPLAY
- Players now start with 1 credit, which can be used at any time upon death.
- The ARMOURY letters now display as a full sequence (A, R, M...) instead of showing only A.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3080531
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3080532
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link