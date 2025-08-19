MAIN MENU
- Build number is now displayed on the main menu.
- Player name is highlighted on the scoreboard for easier tracking.
- Scoreboard navigation improved: you can now jump directly between the Rookie list and Global list using left/right navigation.
- Manual screen display time has been extended.
- Added a third option for the green orb in graphic settings: a round green orb with a C inside.
GAMEPLAY
- Players now start with 1 credit, which can be used at any time upon death.
- The ARMOURY letters now display as a full sequence (A, R, M...) instead of showing only A.
Update 1.04
Update notes via Steam Community
