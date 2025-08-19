VERSION 2.1.3 -------------------------------------------------

- Fixed an error in Mission progression

- Fixed an error of enemies not leaving

- Revised environment physics





VERSION 2.0.9 -------------------------------------------------

- Fixed missing Flare Gun

- Fixed a UI error

- Known Issue, jittery Crab Legs when speared by Jab





VERSION 2.0.8 -------------------------------------------------

- Fixed a performance regression

- Installer fixed with asset names creating too long paths for Windows





VERSION 2.0.7 -------------------------------------------------

- Resources adjustments

- Localization fixes

- Crab Movement Adjustments

- Physics Adjustments

- Various Performance Optimizations

- Fixed an issue of the Sky flickering



Known Issues

- Some environment asset popping and clipping occurring



VERSION 2.0.6 -------------------------------------------------



- Fixed a major issue of double scene loading

- Fixed a problem of some assets becoming invisible

- Underwater aesthetic adjustments

- Timing adjustments

- Minor Bug Adjustments





VERSION 2.0.5 -------------------------------------------------



- Fixed issue of maps not loading properly or incorrectly

- Fixed "floating crabs"

- Fixed some collider issues

- Minor Bug Adjustments