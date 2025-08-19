VERSION 2.1.3 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed an error in Mission progression
- Fixed an error of enemies not leaving
- Revised environment physics
VERSION 2.0.9 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed missing Flare Gun
- Fixed a UI error
- Known Issue, jittery Crab Legs when speared by Jab
VERSION 2.0.8 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed a performance regression
- Installer fixed with asset names creating too long paths for Windows
VERSION 2.0.7 -------------------------------------------------
- Resources adjustments
- Localization fixes
- Crab Movement Adjustments
- Physics Adjustments
- Various Performance Optimizations
- Fixed an issue of the Sky flickering
Known Issues
- Some environment asset popping and clipping occurring
VERSION 2.0.6 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed a major issue of double scene loading
- Fixed a problem of some assets becoming invisible
- Underwater aesthetic adjustments
- Timing adjustments
- Minor Bug Adjustments
VERSION 2.0.5 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed issue of maps not loading properly or incorrectly
- Fixed "floating crabs"
- Fixed some collider issues
- Minor Bug Adjustments
