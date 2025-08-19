 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19660582 Edited 19 August 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VERSION 2.1.3 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed an error in Mission progression
- Fixed an error of enemies not leaving
- Revised environment physics


VERSION 2.0.9 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed missing Flare Gun
- Fixed a UI error
- Known Issue, jittery Crab Legs when speared by Jab


VERSION 2.0.8 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed a performance regression
- Installer fixed with asset names creating too long paths for Windows


VERSION 2.0.7 -------------------------------------------------
- Resources adjustments
- Localization fixes
- Crab Movement Adjustments
- Physics Adjustments
- Various Performance Optimizations
- Fixed an issue of the Sky flickering

Known Issues
- Some environment asset popping and clipping occurring

VERSION 2.0.6 -------------------------------------------------

- Fixed a major issue of double scene loading
- Fixed a problem of some assets becoming invisible
- Underwater aesthetic adjustments
- Timing adjustments
- Minor Bug Adjustments


VERSION 2.0.5 -------------------------------------------------

- Fixed issue of maps not loading properly or incorrectly
- Fixed "floating crabs"
- Fixed some collider issues
- Minor Bug Adjustments

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3853451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link