 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19660528 Edited 20 August 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Here’s the latest update.

Note: BGM volume is currently lower than usual.

New Features

  1. New stage

  2. New boss

  3. New cutscene

  4. New achievements

  5. Switch controller icon support

    1. ⚠️ Note: If "Use Nintendo Button Layout" is enabled in controller settings, A and B inputs will be swapped.

    2. Disabling it will align button prompts with in-game inputs.


Changes

  1. Adjusted sniper camera

  2. Added alien animations

  3. Rearranged and remastered all BGMs

  4. Disabled tire sounds during countdown scenes

  5. Improved camera behavior on uphill sections

  6. Adjusted rolling ball mechanics


Fixes

  1. Engine sound could be heard when transitioning to the next stage from the results screen

  2. Engine sound would not play if the controller disconnected during a stage transition

  3. Drift and wall-scraping sounds could be heard after results screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1556011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link