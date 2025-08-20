Hello! Here’s the latest update.
Note: BGM volume is currently lower than usual.
New Features
New stage
New boss
New cutscene
New achievements
Switch controller icon support
⚠️ Note: If "Use Nintendo Button Layout" is enabled in controller settings, A and B inputs will be swapped.
Disabling it will align button prompts with in-game inputs.
Changes
Adjusted sniper camera
Added alien animations
Rearranged and remastered all BGMs
Disabled tire sounds during countdown scenes
Improved camera behavior on uphill sections
Adjusted rolling ball mechanics
Fixes
Engine sound could be heard when transitioning to the next stage from the results screen
Engine sound would not play if the controller disconnected during a stage transition
Drift and wall-scraping sounds could be heard after results screen
Changed files in this update