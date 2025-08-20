Fellow Vikings!

The wait is over! We’re thrilled to launch this Major Update right as gamescom kicks off. If you’re visiting the show, make sure to stop by our booth in the Indie Arena (Hall 10.2) and say hi. We’d love to meet you!

What's new you ask? Here we go:



🛠️ Update 0.2.1.g – New Realm, New Mode, New Bosses



Quickmode:

A brand-new mode for those who like their battles fast and furious! Runs are now capped at 10 minutes, making farming smoother and perfect for short, intense sessions.

Alfheim:

Venture into the mystical lands of Alfheim, filled with new enemies and a fearsome mini boss waiting to test your strength.

Vanaheim Boss:

The realm of Vanaheim finally sees the arrival of its true ruler—brace yourself for an epic showdown against its powerful endboss.









We’re excited to keep expanding Asgard’s Fall. Once gamescom wraps up, we’ll dive right back into working on new features and updates. So stay hyped for what’s to come!

❤️ Thank You

Your support and feedback mean the world to us. Please keep sharing your thoughts and suggestions; we’re always looking to improve and grow Asgard’s Fall together with you.

See you in battle, and maybe even at gamescom!

Skål!🍻 — Max & Vitali | The Asgard’s Fall Team

💬 Want to share your thoughts, report bugs, or just chat with fellow Vikings? Join our Discord or hop into the Steam discussion boards—we're always happy to hear from you! 🛡️⚔️ And for our Chinese Vikings, you can also join our QQ Channel to share feedback, suggestions, or report bugs. Thank you!