Dear Captains and Rollerz,

We’re thrilled to announce the Zombie Rollerz Bundle — bringing together two very different but equally thrilling ways to crush the undead.

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship

Command the last customizable rolling battleship, building turrets, rescuing and leading your crew, and upgrading your mobile fortress as you push through endless zombie hordes. Every run is a battle for survival, with new trinkets, gadgets, and strategies waiting to be discovered.

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Roll into chaos with the ultimate mashup of pinball and zombie defense! Pick your hero, unleash over-the-top pinball attacks, face 11 epic bosses, and adapt to procedurally generated worlds filled with adorkable zombies. No two playthroughs are ever the same!

Why This Bundle?

Two unique worlds, two wildly different ways to fight the undead.

Packed with frantic action, deep strategies, and endless replayability.

Get the ultimate zombie-busting duo at a special price!

Special Bundle Discount

Right now, you can grab the Zombie Rollerz at 28% off, plus an additional 10% off when buying the bundle. Double the chaos, double the savings — don’t miss it!

Thank you for every comment, screenshot, and review you’ve shared — your support keeps us rolling forward. If you’ve been waiting to jump in, now’s the perfect time.

Grab the bundle, double the chaos, and join us in smashing zombies together!

See you on the battlefield — and remember: “Don’t ask what survival is. Just keep firing!”

— With love from the Zombie Rollerz Dev Team