19 August 2025 Build 19660426 Edited 19 August 2025 – 22:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Main menu freshened up

  • New Gu-355 patch with 863 words for Robot and Battle Royal mode

  • Improved Japanese Kana font

  • The in-game chat history will now remain in Ending ceremony and lobby

  • Fix an issue where lobby drawing lines could get lost if host is still in ending ceremony before returning from match to lobby

  • Fixed a permission bug regarding deletion of lines in lobby drawing

  • Bugfixes

  • UI/UX Optimizations

