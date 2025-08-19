Main menu freshened up
New Gu-355 patch with 863 words for Robot and Battle Royal mode
Improved Japanese Kana font
The in-game chat history will now remain in Ending ceremony and lobby
Fix an issue where lobby drawing lines could get lost if host is still in ending ceremony before returning from match to lobby
Fixed a permission bug regarding deletion of lines in lobby drawing
Bugfixes
UI/UX Optimizations
Update Notes August 20
Update notes via Steam Community
