19 August 2025 Build 19660191 Edited 19 August 2025 – 23:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ERAIASON is now available on the iOS App Store. The Android version is available on itch.io

Check out the iOS version here:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/eraiason/id6751147600

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3738581
macOS Depot 3738582
Linux Depot 3738583
