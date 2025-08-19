Coins can now be stolen in the Coin Collector minigame



Players can now be invited via Steam



You can now join your friends via Steam



Made charged punch more viable



Various gameplay fixes and improvements



Reworked minigame reward ceremony and scoreboards



Disabled 3-player team minigames



Add time warning when minigame is about to end



VFX improvements for better communication



Lots of feedback was gathered from the last playtest (thank you all)! This update incorporates many of the suggestions that were made: