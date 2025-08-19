- Coins can now be stolen in the Coin Collector minigame
- Players can now be invited via Steam
- You can now join your friends via Steam
- Made charged punch more viable
- Various gameplay fixes and improvements
- Reworked minigame reward ceremony and scoreboards
- Disabled 3-player team minigames
- Add time warning when minigame is about to end
- VFX improvements for better communication
Update Notes: August 19th
Update notes via Steam Community
Lots of feedback was gathered from the last playtest (thank you all)! This update incorporates many of the suggestions that were made:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update