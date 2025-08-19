We've just pushed a new patch to address some of the issues you've all been pointing out. This one focuses on smoothing out gameplay and fixing some of the more frustrating bugs. Thanks for all the feedback, it's a huge help.





Gameplay & Bug Fixes

Steam Achievements: We've added a whole new set of achievements for you to hunt down. Now you'll have more ways to show off your mastery of the game.

Player Movement & Responsiveness: Nomad should feel much more fluid now. We've sped up many of the base actions and animations, making them faster and more reactive to your input. Jumping, climbing, and grappling are all easier and more forgiving.

Dash responsiveness: We've specifically improved the timing to make it easier to dash right after a jump, which should open up some new movement options.

Crowtime: We've ironed out a couple of significant Crowtime bugs. You should no longer be able to use Crowtime after picking up an item but before eliminating an enemy, which was a clear exploit. Enemies will also now properly lose track of Nomad while Crowtime is active.

Cutscene Triggers: No more getting stuck! Dashing into a cutscene trigger will no longer freeze the player. Nomad will also now correctly become invisible during the final cutscene, and all UI icons will be hidden for a cleaner cinematic experience. Enemies will now properly enter an idle animation during these scenes, too.

Boss Reset: We've fixed a bug where the boss with a single life remaining wouldn't reset to full health. This ensures the intended challenge is preserved.

Tapes: The issue with loading tapes has been resolved.